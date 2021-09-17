World Bamboo Day 2021: History, Significance, Quotes, and Key Facts

World Bamboo Day 2021: It is observed to raise awareness about the fast-growing grass plant Bamboo. World Bamboo Organisation (WBO) has come forward to build awareness, to protect natural resources, and the environment, to ensure sustainable utilisation, etc.

World Bamboo Day is celebrated on September 18 annually. Bamboos are used for various purposes mainly in East and Southeast Asia.

World Bamboo Day 2021: WBO is launching a new hashtag

To honour World Bamboo Day, this year, the World Bamboo Organisation is launching a new hashtag: #PlantBamboo. Nowadays, technologies and innovations are bringing bamboo utilisation to a more contemporary audience.

It is said that bamboo restores degraded land, mitigates climate change, and alleviates poverty. Therefore, it is time to plant a bamboo.

World Bamboo Day 2021: History

World Bamboo Organisation (WBO) declared the day officially on September 18 at the 8th World Bamboo Congress held in Bangkok in 2009.

The aim of the WBO is to bring the potential of bamboo to more elevated exposure, to promote new cultivation of bamboo for new industries in regions across the world, and also to promote traditional uses locally for community economic development, etc.

Facts about Bamboo

- Bamboo is a tall, tree-like grass of the family Poaceae. It comprises more than 115 genera and 1,400 species.

- They are fast-growing perennials, with some species growing as much as 30 cm per day.

- Bamboo can be used in various ways including as food, as a substitute for wood, building, and construction material. It can also be used for handicrafts and paper.

- Bamboo has environmental benefits as it can be planted to reclaim severely degraded sites and wastelands. It also plays a significant role in soil and water conservation. It is also a good soil binder.

- As per experts, bamboo shoots have nutraceutical properties.

- Raw leaves of bamboo are used as fodder for livestock. In fact, the pulped fibres of various bamboo species, especially Dendrocalamus strictus and Bambusa bambos are used to make fine-quality paper.

- Silica, which is fine-grained is produced in the joints of bamboo stems and used as a medicine.

- Bamboo does not require chemicals, pesticides, or fertilizers to grow and thrive. Its own fallen leaves also provide the necessary nutrients that get recycled back into the soil.

World Bamboo Day 2021: Quotes

1. "The bamboo that curves is stronger than the oak that opposes." - Japanese Proverb

2. "Mention that the most powerful tree is most easily cracked, while the bamboo or willow remains by bending with the wind." - Bruce Lee

3. "I wanted to encourage people not to work following a bamboo ceiling. Whatever you are — yellow, black, white, brown — you don’t have to let your skin determine who you are or how you perform your business." - Eddie Huang

4. "There is one thing sure about life: Life will push us hardly many times! When you are pushed, don't be surprised; stay firm like a plane tree or be elastic like a bamboo!" - Mehmet Murat Ildan

5. "My mother always says, "The bamboo that bends is stronger than the oak." I can be very focused and determined. But, I can also be very stubborn. Be flexible be nuanced." - Sarah Lafleur

6. "Bamboo is not a weed, it's a flowering plant. Bamboo is a magnificent plant." - Steve Lacy

7. "Destroy the man of wicked thoughts, Like a bamboo-tree with its fruit." - Gautama Buddha

8. "Memory that yearns to join the centre, a limb remembering the body from which it has been severed, like those bamboo thighs of the god." - Derek Walcott

9. "Learn about a pine tree from a pine tree, and about a bamboo plant from a bamboo plant." - Matsuo Basho

10. "The young bamboo can be easily bent, but the full-grown bamboo breaks when it is bent with force." - Ramakrishna Paramahamsa.

