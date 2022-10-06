World Cerebral Palsy Day 2022: Quotes, Slogans, Messages, Captions, Images, Status to share on October 6

Cerebral Palsy Slogans: World Cerebral Palsy Day is celebrated every year on October 6 to spread awareness about the movement by the patients suffering from Cerebral Palsy. They are supported by their friends and family and World Cerebral Palsy Day 2022 encourages the same support provided to them by the societies and communities. By sharing World cerebral Palsy Day 2022 quotes, slogans, messages, captions, images, status, we can do our bit of spreading awareness about CP and help in catalyzing the issue of a normal life for those suffering from cerebral palsy.

Check World Cerebral Palsy Day 2022 quotes, slogans, captions, messages, images, status below and spread knowledge on World Cerebral Palsy Day on October 6.

World Cerebral Palsy Day 2022: Why the day is celebrated on October 6?

World Cerebral Palsy Day started with a small campaign, 'Change my world in one minute’. It was started by the Cerebral Palsy Alliance in Australia. The objective of the event was to gather ideas about the products and technologies that can change the life of patients suffering from Cerebral Palsy.

The campaign later took pace in 2015 and turned into a movement known as World Cerebral Palsy Day targeting six main issues that affect the people suffering from Cerebral Palsy irrespective of their geographical location, and economic or cultural differences.

World Cerebral Palsy Day 2022 Wishes

1. On World Cerebral Palsy Day let us unite to stop all kinds of discrimination against those who are living with cerebral palsy.

2. Don’t give up, World Cerebral Palsy Day is an occasion that brings new hope in the lives of all the people who are suffering from this disease.

3. On World Cerebral Palsy Day, let us try our best to bring a smile to the faces of those people who have suffered a lot of discrimination as cerebral palsy patients.

4. World Cerebral Palsy Day is an opportunity for us to let those people suffering from cerebral palsy know that they are not alone in their battle against all kinds of discrimination in life.

5. You may be differently abled but if you have faith in yourself then one day you can stand out from others in the society through your achievements. Happy World Cerebral Palsy Day.

World Cerebral Palsy Day 2022 Slogans

1. Progress isn't always measured on paper.

2. I'm too functional to be disabled and too disabled to be functional.

3. I have Cerebral Palsy and I am awesome.

4. There is ability in every disability.

5. Don't think of me as special, I prefer limited edition.

World Cerebral Palsy Day 2022 Quotes

1. “With tremendous burdens often come enormous gifts. The trick is to identify the gifts, and glory in them.”-Dr. Maya Shetreat

2. “If your child’s Teacher tells you, “Your child doesn’t belong in my class,” it’s time to find a new placement. It’s time to find a new placement not because your child doesn’t belong but because your child deserves better.”-Doug Goldberg

3. You gain strength, courage and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You are able to say to yourself, ‘I lived through this horror. I can take the next thing that comes along.’ . . . You must do the thing you think you cannot do.” - Eleanor Roosevelt

4. “Placing one foot in front of the other, I’ve climbed to higher lengths. Reaching beyond my own limitations, to show my inner strength. No obstacle is too hard for this warrior to overcome. I’m just a man on a mission, to prove my disability hasn’t won.” - Robert M. Hensel, world record holder with spina bifida

5. “There are times during this journey that are so challenging and you may feel lost and discouraged. These are times when “showing up” for the day and having an open mind and a prayer on your breath are the best tools you have to work with. It’s very humbling and most of us parents have been there. May love and hope hold you until this time passes.” - Michele Shusterman, Founder of CP Daily Living

