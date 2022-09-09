World Eve Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance and other important details

World Eve Day 2022 theme: World Eve Day is observed on September 9 to celebrate the e-mobility of individuals all over the world. Globally, on World Eve Day, specialized campaigns are organized everywhere to educate people about the benefits of Electric vehicles and how it can become a major part of the Sustainable Development Movement. World Eve Day 2022 will also be celebrated in India where the electric car market has evolved at a speed in the past couple of years.

On World Eve Day 2022, learn more the history, significance, and theme of the day which encourages the use of electric vehicles all over the world.

World Eve Day 2022: Date

World Eve Day 2022 is observed every year on September 9 to highlight the significance of electric vehicles all over the world.

This #WorldEVDay make a switch for cleaner air and for a more sustainable future.



Have you joined the #EV revolution yet? pic.twitter.com/G1NSTgABE0 — #LetMeBreathe ™ 😷 (@LetMeBreathe_In) September 9, 2022

World Eve Day 2022 History

World Eve Day was first celebrated in the year of the pandemic and since then, this day is celebrated as a massive global campaign for making Electric Vehicles a norm. Countries such as Norway are already among those which have the maximum number of people driving electric vehicles to contribute to the save climate movement.

World Eve Day 2022 Significance

World Eve Day is a global movement that drives toward change together. World Eve Day 2022 is a day of celebration of e-mobility and also a day to shift the transition to sustainable transport with consumer, business, and policy outcomes.

World Eve Day 2022 works with its partners to either create digitally creative campaigns or provide the tools and channels to the partners to work on their own campaigns. Amid the rising climate change problem, the World Eve Day celebration aims at encouraging the use of electric vehicles all over the world.

World Eve Day 2022: Which country sells highest number of Electric Cars?

World Eve Day which is observed on September 9 every year reiterates the significance of clean mobility across the globe. The country which grabbed the top place in selling the highest number of electric cars is China. The country has emerged as the top producer and the seller of electric vehicles in the world.

China is projected to be the world leader in terms of electric vehicle production over the few years. The Asian country is projected to produce roughly 1.3 crore battery vehicles by 2023.

