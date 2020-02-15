World Human Spirit Day 2020: History and Significance

It is the day to thanks the higher power for what we have and what we don't have, for making us and giving us the ability to touch others. World Human Spirit Day gives us hope, to keep ourselves positive, to connect spiritually, etc.

World Human Spirit Day: History

In 2003, Michael Levy of Point of Life started World Human Spirit Day to encourage people to live peacefully, creatively, love life and makes it meaningful. People are suggested to go for 5 min silence on this day and feel a sense of connection with each other. To do powerful meditation, encourage people to participate as much as they can because more people more strong and powerful meditation will be that will help in bringing world peace and harmony.

No doubt silence connects us to spirits meaningful forces and when we remain silence for a while we are renewed and refreshed.

World Human Spirit Day: Celebrations

On this day people around the world are encouraged to take 2 minutes silence at 3 pm Eastern time to meditate to find peace and right spirit of freedom. This day always focuses that for every question there is no answer and what comes in front of us we should accept it. What is coming in our way is the best and if people understand this all problems will have solutions and no one will remain tensed. Therefore, on this day, we must practice a lot of balance, gratitude, mindfulness and self-love. People on this day learn about the human spirit and adopt some habits including yoga, meditation to feel content in the unpleasant society and world. It is necessary to spend some time with each other, with nature and feel the bliss.

Let us have a quick look at the benefits of meditation

As we know that meditation is a simple way of relaxing mind, forgetting about daily anxieties and to focus on mental relaxation. Due to meditation, a person becomes a passive observer of one's thought. It does not mean to suppress others or to make feel awkward others.

Or we can say that meditation is a process to focus on one object continuously for a prolonged period of time. It is a method which not requires any sort of force or pressure on the mind. After continuous practice, concentration power and focus increased. Meditation requires regular practice.

Life nowadays is so fast that sometimes we feel shortage of time. But we have to understand that mind also needs rest and it is necessary to charge mind. Therefore, spare at least 10 minutes to relax mind and to enjoy the feeling of calmness, refreshing and better. In this way we will be able to tackle the load of the work.

Meditation gives physical as well as psychological benefits. Some of them are mentioned below:

- Meditation reduces stress level and brings peace.

- It helps in concentration.

- Helps to sleep better.

- Make emotionally stronger.

- Keep active throughout the day.

- Meditation grows brain.

- Increases flow of blood to the brain.

- Reduces blood pressure and heart rate.

- Increases the production of good neurotransmitter.

- Boosts the immune system.

- Provide muscle relaxation.

- Slows the process of ageing.

- It increases positive emotions.

- It increases capacity to learn.

- It increases empathy and compassion.

- Meditation improves sociability.

So, spare some time with yourself and celebrate the World Human Spirit Day.

