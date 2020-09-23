World Maritime Day 2020: Current Theme, History and Significance

World Maritime Day 2020: It is observed annually on 24 September across the world and spread awareness about the importance of shipping safety, maritime security, and the marine environment.

According to the UN, the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the professionalism and sacrifice of the two million seafarers who save the world's merchant fleet. More than 80% of the world trade, shipping has continued to transport like vital medical supplies, food, and other basic goods that are critical for COVID-10 response and recovery.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of thousands of seafarers face a humanitarian crisis as they are unable to get off the ships they operate with contracts extended by several months. Therefore, it is important to be addressed urgently.

World Maritime Day 2020: Theme

The theme of World Maritime Day 2020 is "Sustainable shipping for a sustainable planet." The theme raises awareness about the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and also to showcase the work that the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and its Member States are undertaking to achieve the targets.

Not only this but also the theme provides an opportunity for leaders from several sectors like shipping, to both reflect on work done and the urgent steps they further plan towards a sustainable future.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, World Maritime Day 2020 will be celebrated on 24 September in the form of an online event.

World Maritime Day 2020: History

An international conference in Geneva took place in 1948 were adopted a convention to establish the IMO, a specialised UN agency. A comprehensive regulatory framework for shipping has been developed and maintained by it.

Earlier the original name was the Inter-Governmental Maritime Consultative Organisation or IMCO but in 1982, the name was changed to IMO. In 1958, the IMO Convention entered into force. After this, for the first time, the new Organisation met in the following year.

The first time World Maritime Day was held on March, 1978 to mark the date of the IMO Convention's entry into force in 1958.

Background:

More than 80% of global trade international shipping transports to people and communities all over the world. For international transportation, shipping is the most efficient and cost-effective method for transporting goods. It also provides a dependable, low-cost that means of transporting goods globally, facilitating commerce, and also help to create prosperity among nations and peoples.

In the coming years, the major priorities of IMO are the promotion of sustainable shipping and sustainable maritime development.

About UN Sustainable Development Goals

The 2010 Agenda for Sustainable Development was adopted by 193 countries in 2015 and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It calls for an action by all the countries to eradicate poverty and achieve sustainable development by 2030 world-wide. The SDGs are like an opportunity that helps to transform the world for the better and leave no one behind. Most of the elements of the 2030 Agenda are realised with a sustainable transport sector supporting world trade and facilitating the global economy.

Note: The exact date of celebrating World Maritime Day is left to the individual governments but is usually celebrated during the last week in September.

Source: imo.org, un.org

