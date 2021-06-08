World Oceans Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Significance, Slogans, Poems, and more

World Oceans Day 2021: Oceans are the lungs of our planet and an important source of food, medicine, and a critical part of the biosphere. The aim of the day is to make people understand the impact of human actions on the ocean, to develop a movement of citizens for the ocean across the world, and unite the population of the world on a project for the sustainable management of the world's oceans.

World Oceans Day is observed on 8 June and this year the theme is "The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods".

World Oceans Day 2021: Quotes

1. “If you want to hear the distant voice of the ocean put your ear to the lips of a seashell.”- Curtis Tyrone Jones

2. "Humanity is like an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty." - Gandhi

3. "The beauty and mystery of the ocean, fills our lives with wonders, vast beyond our imagination." - M. L. Borges

4. “Smell the sea and feel the sky. Let your soul and spirit fly.” - Van Morrison

5. “Follow the river and you will find the sea.”- French Proverb

6. “There’s nothing more beautiful than the way the ocean refuses to stop kissing the shoreline, no matter how many times it’s sent away.”- Sarah Kay

7. “Those who live by the sea can hardly form a single thought of which the sea would not be part.” - Hermann Broch

8. “In one drop of water are found all the secrets of all the oceans; in one aspect of you are found all the aspects of existence.”- Kahlil Gibran Jr.

9. “Live in the sunshine, swim the sea, drink the wild air.” - Ralph Waldo Emerson

10. “The ocean is a mighty harmonist.” - William Wordsworth

11. “Faith is knowing there is an ocean because you have seen a brook.” - William Arthur Ward

12. “It’s the sound of the sea that makes you believe in mermaids.”- Anthony T.Hincks

13. “We are like islands in the sea, separate on the surface but connected in the deep.”- William James

14. "The human desire to obtain more is a sieve that can never be filled with all the water from the world’s oceans." - Will Bowen

15. "Looking out over the ocean you can see reflections of God." - Catherine Pulsifer

16. “The cure for anything is saltwater sweat, tears, or the sea.” - Isak Dinesen

17. "As the ocean is never full of water, so is the heart never full of love." - Author Unknown

18. "We ourselves feel that what we are doing is just a drop in the ocean. But the ocean would be less because of that missing drop." - Mother Teresa

19. “You can’t cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.” - Rabindranath Tagore

20. “The heart of man is very much like the sea, it has its storms, it has its tides and in its depths, it has its pearls too”. - Vincent van Gogh

World Oceans Day 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. No water, no life. No blue, no green. Happy World Ocean Day!

2. Oceans are presents from God and we must take care of them by being more responsible. Happy World Ocean Day!

3. Oceans are not mere bodies of water, they are the source of life on Earth, they are the source of oxygen for us. Time has come to protect them and save them. Warm wishes to you on World Oceans Day.

4. The stretch and depth of the ocean define life. Don’t let the life in the sea die because of our wrong actions. World Oceans Day is the day which reminds us of our duties and responsibilities towards oceans.

5. Save the oceans as the Earth would not be the same if the major part of its constituent goes polluted and dead. Have a happy World Oceans Day!

6. So many species of animals would lose their homes if we do not take care of the oceans.Happy World Oceans Day!

7. We should not take the oceans for granted any longer. Happy World Oceans Day!

8. Each and every drop of water has the power to swell the heart of ocea. Promise to never waste it and always value it for a better life. Happy World Oceans Day!

9. Faith is knowing there is an ocean because you have seen a brook. Happy World Oceans Day!

10. In every outthrust headland, in every curving beach, in every grain of sand there is the story of the earth. Happy World Oceans Day!

11. Sea is life and also an inspiration to life. With so many secrets and wonders locked in its depth, it is a vital part of our life. Let us come together to save our oceans!

12. Let us make World Oceans Day more meaningful by making contributions at our levels in saving them. Remember, even the smallest of the acts can prove to be revolutionary.

13. The Oceans have life and human beings have been treating them like dustbins in spite of knowing that. It’s time to stop and get educated on World Oceans Day.

14. The benefits that we get from the oceans are endless but even then we forget that we should keep our oceans safe and healthy. Happy World Oceans Day!

15. We human beings need the oceans more but the oceans need us too and it is important for one to survive to help in the survival of the other. Happy World Oceans Day!

World Oceans Day 2021: Slogans

1. Be a wise man, Ocean is not a garbage can.

2. Life's at ease, with fresh ocean breeze.

3. Save our oceans

4. Keep the ocean clean, for safe swimming.

5. Protect our oceans to protect our future.

6. Save the Sea to See the Future.

7. Ride the tide, take a green side.

8. Oceans are getting sicker,

let’s do something quicker

9. The sun and the sand makes beaches beautiful;

marine pollution has made their condition pitiful

10. Save our oceans! Save our reefs.

11. Don't be a thief, save coral reef.

World Oceans Day 2021: Poems

1.

DOVER BEACH

The sea is calm tonight.

The tide is full, the moon lies fair

Upon the straits; on the French coast the light

Gleams and is gone; the cliffs of England stand,

Glimmering and vast, out in the tranquil bay.

Come to the window, sweet is the night-air!

Only, from the long line of spray

Where the sea meets the moon-blanched land,

Listen! you hear the grating roar

Of pebbles which the waves draw back, and fling,

At their return, up the high strand,

Begin, and cease, and then again begin,

With tremulous cadence slow, and bring

The eternal note of sadness in.

Sophocles long ago

Heard it on the Ægean, and it brought

Into his mind the turbid ebb and flow

Of human misery; we

Find also in the sound a thought,

Hearing it by this distant northern sea.

The Sea of Faith

Was once, too, at the full, and round earth’s shore

Lay like the folds of a bright girdle furled.

But now I only hear

Its melancholy, long, withdrawing roar,

Retreating, to the breath

Of the night-wind, down the vast edges drear

And naked shingles of the world.

Ah, love, let us be true

To one another! for the world, which seems

To lie before us like a land of dreams,

So various, so beautiful, so new,

Hath really neither joy, nor love, nor light,

Nor certitude, nor peace, nor help for pain;

And we are here as on a darkling plain

Swept with confused alarms of struggle and flight,

Where ignorant armies clash by night.

by Matthew Arnold

2.

SAIL AWAY

Early in the day it was whispered that we should sail in a boat,

only thou and I, and never a soul in the world would know of this our

pilgrimage to no country and to no end.

In that shoreless ocean,

at thy silently listening smile my songs would swell in melodies,

free as waves, free from all bondage of words.

Is the time not come yet?

Are there works still to do?

Lo, the evening has come down upon the shore

and in the fading light the seabirds come flying to their nests.

Who knows when the chains will be off,

and the boat, like the last glimmer of sunset,

vanish into the night?

by Rabindranath Tagore

3.

SONG OF THE SEA

Timeless sea breezes,

sea-wind of the night:

you come for no one;

if someone should wake,

he must be prepared

how to survive you.

Timeless sea breezes,

that for aeons have

blown ancient rocks,

you are purest space

coming from afar…

Oh, how a fruit-bearing

fig tree feels your coming

high up in the moonlight.

by Rainer Maria Rilke

