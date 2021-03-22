World Water Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Slogans, WhatsApp & Facebook status, Poems, and More

World Water Day 2021: The day focuses attention on the importance of freshwater and supports the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 that is water and sanitation for all by 2030. The theme for 2021 is "Valuing Water". Every year, World Water Day is observed on 22 March and this year is celebrated virtually. The United Nations World Water Development Report will also be launched consisting of the recommendations of policy direction to decision-makers.

World Water Day 2021: Quotes

1. "No Water. No Life. No Blue. No Green." - Sylvia Earle

2. "Thousands have lived without love, not one without water." - W. H. Auden

3. "Water is being depleted many, many times faster than nature can replenish it." - Maude Barlow

4. "Heavy hearts, like heavy clouds in the sky, are best relieved by the letting of a little water." - Christopher Morley

5. "There is No Small Pleasure in Pure Water." - Ovid

6. "Pure Water is the World’s First and Foremost Medicine." - Slovakian Proverb.

7. "Water is Life and Clean Water is Means Health." - Audrey Hepburn

8. "Water is the Driving Force of All Nature." - Leonardo da Vinci

9. "Water Used to Be Fresh, Pure and Drinkable, Now the Water Has Lots of Focal Matter and Bacteria." - Claudine Sierra

10. "When the Well is Dry, We’ll Know the Worth of Water." - Benjamin Franklin

11. "The sky broke like an egg into full sunset and the water caught fire." - Pamela Hansford Johnson

12. "This life is like a swimming pool. You dive into the water, but you can't see how deep it is." - Dennis Rodman

13. "If there is magic on this planet, it is contained in water." - Loren Eiseley

14. "The cure for anything is saltwater: sweat, tears or the sea." -Karen Blixen

15. "Water is life’s matter and matrix, mother and medium. There is no life without water." - Unknown

16. "Rain is a blessing when it falls gently on parched fields, turning the earth green, causing the birds to sing." - Donald Worster

17. "Water and air, the two essential fluids on which all life depends, have become global garbage cans." - Jacques Yves Cousteau

18. "Water is life’s matter and matrix, mother and medium. There is no life without water." - Albert Szent-Gyorgyi

19. "Every drop in the ocean counts." - Yoko Ono

20. "If we pollute the air, water, and soil that keep us alive and well, and destroy the biodiversity that allows natural systems to function, no amount of money will save us." - David Suzuki

World Water Day 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. World Water Day is not to be congratulated, but Water in the World must be saved! Let's Save Water!

2. It's a day to educate, celebrate, reflect, and make a difference to water management in the world. Wishing you Happy World Water Day!

3. Let's save and wisely use water as needed. Let's plant and care for trees to pass on springs for a sustainable future. World Water Day, saving water, Save water for future, inheritance of springs, World Water Day.

4. Water is the one substance from which the earth can conceal nothing, it sucks out its innermost secrets and brings them to our very lips. Happy World Water Day!

5. Water is the Driving Force in Nature. It’s the Lifeblood of Humanity, Our Nations, our Economies, And our Well-Being. Wishing you Happy World Water Day!

6. Water Plays An Important Role in our World. It is the centre piece Of all life.. Happy World Water Day!

7. “Life Depends on water, the reservoir depends on you.” Happy World Water Day!

8. Water is the driver of Nature Please save it. Wishing you Happy World Water Day!

9. Water is life. Save water save life. Life not only for humans but animals, birds, etc too- all living ones including trees. Green growth will fetch more water. Conserve water. Happy World Water Day!

10. No matter, how much rich you are, you can't live without water. Save water!

World Water Day 2021: Slogans

1. Save water, and it will save you.

2. Water is life, treat it right.

3. Save the sea to see the future.

4. Be aware, use water with care!

5. You have the power to shorten your shower.

6. It’s time to care before the water is rare.

7. Wasting water today will turn streams into clay.

8. Nothing will be left here without water.

9. A slogan on Water is a slogan on life.

10. Don't flush our planet's most valuable resource.

11. Water is the Best Natural Remedy. Drink Your Way to Better Health.

12. Make Water Your Primary Drink instead of Soda, Juice. Choose Pure Water Throughout Your Day.

13. It’s time to care before water evaporates into thin air.

14. Saving water is a good deed, it’s an essential resource we all need!

15. If not now, then when? Save water before you see it end.

World Water Day 2021: Poems

1.

It has always puzzled me

That the most important liquid

That a person can drink

Is a glass of water

Water has no taste

Or odour or smell you see

But it is important

To our everyday living

It flushes out our system

And helps us to lose weight

It helps us to stay regular

That's the importance of water

By Jerry Abrahamson

2.

The heat from the sun shines down on the lake,

And causes some water to evaporate,

Like a tornado expanding into the sky.

Whoosh the raindrops go up to the sky

In front of my eyes.

Into the crystal clear sky,

What an amazing sight!

The water condenses together and forms a cloud.

Some are big some are small,

It depends on how much gas forms together to make a cloud.

The waterfalls down from the cloud really fast,

Splat smash boom, splat smash boom!

The water hits the bottom of the lake,

Splat splosh!

By Riley

3.

The first step is for the water to stay on the ground.

When it is on the wonderful waves it swirls around.

First to the left then to the right,

Around it goes.

The second step is for it to evaporate.

It is drained and then it vanishes up into the air.

Whoosh whoosh now look it is there.

Step number three is forming a cloud.

The evaporated water will form into a cool cloud in the air.

Then is goes bang bang boom,

Thunder and lightning.

What will happen next in step four?

Step number four, last one to go before rain.

Drip drip, pouring rain.

Pouring like a kettle pouring a cup of tea.

If forms a lake.

The water cycle goes on like this,

On and on and on.

You get the hang of it.

By Emmie

4.

The spirit of life,

spreads everywhere,

to all corners of our globe.

Rain, mist, fog, snow,

form lakes, rivers,

babbling running brooks;

the carriers of life’s soul

life’s bountiful

identity and joy.

Without it,

grasses brown,

trees rot and fall,

no leaves, flowers,

seeds, or fruit;

no shade, no scent,

no colour, food.

Animals, people, die;

no creatures great or small.

Deserts of want appear

no life or giving;

there is a thirst upon the land.

In time, all will wither,

wilt, rot and die.

Then a dirt, an ash

sandy earth of want,

no open hand,

all life has gone.

More valuable than gold,

a treasure for us all.

use wisely, it is life.

All used up; We die!

By Bob Blackwell

5.

We drink and use water,

Without knowing what it does,

What benefits it gives,

Water is around but has decreased,

Without knowing that the world is drying,

Before the leaves get crooked up as life,

We need to save water, to save our life,

Water helps everything,

As we need to help it too,

We do not need water just to drink and use,

We need it, to help it, so it can help us too.

By Sarah Shahzad

