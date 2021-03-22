World Water Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance

World Water Day 2021: It is observed every year on 22nd March all over the world. It focuses attention on the importance of water and how to preserve it. As we know that water is essential for life, without water we can't survive. Up to 60% of the human adult body is water. All plants and animals need water to survive. If there was no water there would be no life on earth.

Therefore, it is necessary to understand that natural resources are important for sustaining life on earth. Do you know that approx 2.1 billion people live without safe drinking water at home which affects their health and livelihoods? With climate change, the environment and ecosystem affect and result in the water-crises. Due to floods, drought, water pollution; vegetation, soil, rivers, and lakes are degrading.

So, World Water Day is celebrated by organising several events, distribute messages through social media, TV, educational events based on the importance of clean water and conservative measures, competitions, etc. We should plant trees, reconnect rivers to flood plains, restore wetlands, etc. that will help to rebalance the water cycle.

World Water Day 2021: Theme



The theme of World Water Day 2021 is "Valuing Water". It is necessary to understand the importance of water and its use. Water has extensive and complex value for our households, food, culture, health, education, etc.

The Theme of World Water Day 2019 was "Leaving no one behind" and of 2018 was "Nature for Water" or “Nature-based Solutions for Water”. Mainly focusing attention on the importance of water. This theme adapts the central promise of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development that as sustainable development progresses, everyone must benefit. Let us tell you that Goal 6 of Sustainable Development is crystal clear that is water for all by 2030. And according to the definition. it means leaving no one behind.

World Water Day: History

We know that across the world on 22nd March World Water Day is celebrated. In 1993, United Nations General Assembly decided to celebrate this day as an annual event to increase the awareness among the people about the need and conservation of water. Officially it was first added in the schedule 21 of the 1992 year “United Nations Conference on Environment and Development” in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. And from the year 1993 World Water Day celebrations was started to motivate the people about the importance of water.

Purpose of celebrating World Water Day

The United Nation and the members of nations celebrate this day by organizing campaigns and promote global water conservation through real activities. Basically, every year this campaign is promoted by the UN agencies to encourage the people, make them understand the water issues, and also coordinate with the international activities for World Water Day. UN-Water is also responsible for the selection of the World Water Day theme, also distribute messages globally, etc. In fact with UN members and agencies, various NGOs and nongovernment organisations get involved in the promotional activities to aware people. All the water issues are highlighted during this event and campaign.

Therefore, now the time comes to take steps forward and unite together to conserve our precious natural resources.

Save Water, Save Life!

