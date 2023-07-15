World Youth Skills Day 2023: List of Youth Skills Development Programme

World Youth Skills Day 2023: The United Nations General Assembly decided to celebrate July 15 as World Youth Skills Day in 2014. It emphasizes the importance of empowering young people with the skills necessary to succeed in the rapidly evolving job market.

World Youth Skills Day put efforts to bridge this gap by promoting vocational training, technical education, and other skill-building initiatives. And the theme for World Youth Skills Day 2023 is ‘Skilling teachers, trainers and youth for a transformative future.’ According to the UN, this year’s theme highlights the essential role teachers, trainers and other educators play in providing skills for youth to transition to the labour market and to actively engage in their communities and societies.

List of Youth Skills Development Programme

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is in charge of organising all skill development initiatives nationwide, bridging the gap between the demand and supply of skilled labour, developing the framework for technical and vocational education, skill up-skilling, developing new skills, and encouraging innovative thinking for both existing and future job opportunities.

MSDE’s vision statement for 2025 is to “Unlock human capital to trigger a productivity dividend and bring aspirational employment and entrepreneurship pathways to all.” The three outcomes to be achieved are:

Enable individual economic gains and social mobility;

Create a skills market that is learner-centric and demand-driven; and

Facilitate aspirational employment and entrepreneurship generation, improve overall productivity for enterprises, and catalyse economic growth.

Schemes & Initiatives through NSDC

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY)

Rozgar Mela

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKK)

Capacity Building Scheme

Udaan

School Initiatives and Higher Education

India International Skill Centres (IISCs)

Pre-Departure Orientation Training (PDOT)

Schemes & Initiatives through DGT

Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS)

Crafts Instructor Training Scheme (CITS)

Apprenticeship Training under the Apprentices Act, 1961

Advanced Vocational Training Scheme (AVTS)

Vocational Training Programme For Women

Schemes for Upgradation of it is

Flexi MoUs

STRIVE

Initiatives in the North East and LWE Regions

Trade Testing

Current Initiatives in the DGT Landscape

Dual System of Training (DST)

Polytechnics

Schemes related to Entrepreneurship

Pradhan Mantri ‘YUVA’ Yojana

Other Schemes and Initiatives

Skill Loan Scheme

Indian Institute of Skills (IISs)

SANKALP

Academic Equivalence to Vocational Qualifications

Aspirational Districts

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Technology Initiatives

Source: msde.gov.in

Alok Bansal, CEO, Global Business Process Management, Visionet Systems, says "According to The World Economic Forum, rapid digital transformation has ensured that 50% of all employees will need reskilling by 2025. Apart from digital proficiency, employees of the future will also need critical thinking and problem-solving skills. They will need to cultivate a passion for active learning, and self-management abilities to face challenges with resilience and stress tolerance. Traditional skill sets and academic degrees are becoming increasingly obsolete as employability today hinges upon not just an understanding of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning (ML), etc., but also on organizational, and communication skills, leadership qualities, integrity, workplace ethics, dependability, flexibility and the ability to work with teams.”

He further adds, "This is a tall order and a recent report by staffing firm TeamLease Digital informed that 30 per cent of the 40,000 job postings available in India’s cyber security industry, remained vacant due to a shortage of skilled workers among other reasons. This is why we must commit to bridging such skill gaps, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. This vast amount of unutilized raw potential must be tapped if we want to make the most of our demographic dividend. That is what our collective focus should be when we talk about how we can skill our young people and strategically leverage their capacities toward India's development."

World Youth Skills Day is crucial in highlighting the significance of skills development among young people. It underscores the need for global action and collaboration to invest in youth skills and empower young individuals to contribute to the social, economic, and sustainable development of their communities and nations.

