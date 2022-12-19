Yet another new virus has emerged! What is the MERS Virus? Will it spread faster after the FIFA World Cup 2022?

The term “virus” has become a household name ever since the pandemic disturbed the mankind. Now, another virus is all set to scare people off, especially after the FIFA World Cup 2022. Yes, we are talking about the MERS Virus!

Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) is a viral respiratory disease. The root cause of this respiratory disease is the Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV). The MERS-CoV was identified for the very first time in Saudi Arabia in the year 2012.







Something to know about the MERS

Here are some important factors that one must know about MERS:

Is the virus a dangerous one?

Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) as a viral respiratory disease can be a dangerous one. As per reports, around 3 to 4 out of every 10 individuals suffering from MERS have passed away due to the condition.

The transmission

Moreover, what makes this virus worse is the fact that it can be spread to others via multiple means. Ill people can transmit the virus to healthy or unaffected people via close contact. For instance, an unaffected individual can easily catch the virus while taking care of a MERS-infected individual.

Additionally, MERS is not biased. In simple words, the virus can affect anyone. All age groups are prone to get infected by the virus.

Are the cases linked to any specific place?

Yes. The very first reports of the disease came from Saudi Arabia in September 2012.

After a few retrospective investigations, it was found that the very first known cases of MERS arose in Jordan, in April 2012.

If one evaluates the cases, one may find that all cases of MERS have been linked via travel to, or residence in, nations in and surrounding the Arabian Peninsula.







The largest known outbreak of MERS!

The largest outbreak of the virus surprisingly occurred outside the Arabian Peninsula, in the Republic of Korea in the year 2015. However, it has been noted that the outbreak was associated with an individual who returned from the Arabian Peninsula.

Signs and Symptoms of MERS



Out of all the people who have ever gotten infected with MERS-CoV infection, many have had to face severe respiratory illnesses. Additionally, infected patients also experience symptoms like:

Fever

Shortness of breath

Cough

Some people also had to face nausea/vomiting and diarrhea.

Many infected individuals also reported kidney failure and pneumonia.

Also, as stated above, around 3 or 4 people out of every 10 infected individuals lose their lives due to the virus. It is important to note that most people who died of the virus have had pre-existing medical conditions that weakens their immune systems or had underlying medical conditions.

In short, underlying medical conditions weaken the immune system, and a deadly virus on top of it can be hazardous.

Pre-existing symptoms among individuals who got infected by MERS include diabetes, chronic lung disease, chronic kidney disease, cancer, chronic heart disease, and more.

A few infected individuals had to face very mild symptoms. Moreover, a few experienced no symptoms at all.

When do the symptoms of MERS appear?

The symptoms of MERS begin to appear around 5-6 days post an individual is exposed to the virus. However, it can range from 2 to 14 days.







How is the MERS Virus related to FIFA World Cup 2022?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is a lively event, especially for football lovers. However, the fact that it has brought thousands of football fans together to experience the grandest football competition has tensed health experts, as it increases the possibility of a virus spreading.

Although the threat of MERS transmission during the FIFA World Cup was deemed low as the virus is not easily transferred and several precautionary steps were taken to prevent infection spread, health experts advise fans to continue with good hygiene and rush to medical attention in case they experience any symptoms of MERS.

