You are as sharp-minded as Sherlock Holmes if you can spot the parrot in the trees within 8 seconds!

To every wannabe Sherlock Holmes out there, this optical illusion is for you. But first, what exactly are they?

Optical illusions are visual phenomena that are both challenging and fascinating. These illusory puzzles are typically mind-boggling representations or paintings of specific things and/or animals. They are visual phenomena in which our brain perceives something other than reality. They can confuse us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist. The purpose of optical illusion challenges is to try to find what isn't there or is hiding in plain sight.

Today we have a fun and challenging optical illusion, fit for detectives ready for you.

Are you ready to get your mind blown? Let's get started.

Spot the parrot in 8 seconds

Source: BrainGames4K (YouTube)

There is a parrot in the trees. Can you spot it? We believe you can, which is why we have brought this optical illusion test to you.

The test is for you to try and spot the parrot in the given time. Since this is a test, you have only 8 seconds to spot the parrot.

Get ready, for the challenge is about to begin.

Go and get your glasses and lenses, because your time starts now.

All the best!

Did you spot the parrot?

If not, then allow us to give you a small hint.

Optical illusion hint: the parrot is hiding at the edge of the image.

Let’s hope that with the help of this hint, you will be able to solve this optical illusion test with ease.

Hurry up.

The clock’s ticking.

Meanwhile, see if you Can Spot the Beetle in this Colorful Image within 9 Seconds.

Time’s running out.

The countdown will begin soon.

3

2

And 1

Time’s up!

Were you able to solve this hidden parrot optical illusion?

If you were, then congratulations! You have great eyesight and attention to detail. Scroll down to see the solution to this optical illusion test.

Spot the parrot solution

You were asked to spot the parrot in the trees within 8 seconds in this optical illusion. Here is it:

If you liked this optical illusion, then try a really difficult optical challenge here:

Only people with really sharp eyes can spot the 4 faces hidden among the flowers in 12 seconds!