You have Hawk eyes if you can you find the basketball in this optical illusion in 7 seconds

Optical Illusion Challenge: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Netizens love solving optical illusion problems. It is a great way to pass time and also display their problem-solving abilities to friends and peers.

Studies have also indicated that optical illusions help in improving your concentration and observation skills.

Do you have good observation skills?

Then, let’s find out.

Optical Illusion - Find the Basketball in 7 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above shows various types of fruits like pears, cherries, coconuts, watermelon, oranges, grapefruit, plums, strawberries and bananas.

Your mind was thinking about fruit salad, isn’t it?

We know, it is tempting to see so many fruits in one place, and fruits are very nutritious and beneficial for health.

But, no, this is not about fruits, it is about a basketball that has somehow sneaked among the fruits.

This is a fairly straightforward test, where you need to find the basketball among the fruits in 7 seconds.

Optical illusion challenges such as these are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

If you really want to know what your IQ levels are, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Did You Find the Basketball in 7 Seconds?

The image contains various fruits some of which are cut and some are whole, which reminds you of Fruit Ninja (that mobile game where you need to cut fruits into pieces).

The challenge before you is to find a basketball in 7 seconds and finding a basketball among the fruits at the first glance is a difficult task.

The key to solving this challenge within the time limit is to observe the image carefully.

This test is all about your observation skills, and the level of your focus will help you a lot in solving the puzzle.

Have you spotted the basketball?

Spot The Difference: Can you Spot All 9 Differences in 27 seconds?







If you look carefully at the image, you can see the basketball among the fruits.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Few more seconds remaining.

Did you see the basketball?

Individuals with good observation skills might have already spotted the basketball.

While some users are still not able to find the basketball.

For those, we have provided the solution below.

Curious to know where the basketball is?

Keep reading.

Find the Basketball in 7 Seconds - Solution

The basketball can be seen highlighted by a red circle for easy identification.