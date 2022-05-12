Gujarat 12th Science Result 2022 Declared: Check Grade-Wise GSEB 12th Science Result Complete Data Here

Gujarat 12th Science Result 2022 Declared: The GSEB Gujarat 12th Science Result was declared at 10 am on May 12, 2022. The result can be checked on the official website of Gujarat Board- gseb.org. The result is only available here and not on any other website. A total of 68,681 students passed out of the total 95,361 students who appeared in the GSEB HSC Science Exam 2022. The GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 total pass percentage is 72.02 percent, which is marginally higher than the GSEB 12th Science Result 2020 pass percent.

As per Grade-Wise GSEB 12th Science Result, the number of students who secured A1 Grade (marks between 91-100) is 196 and those who secured A2 Grade (81-90 marks) is 330.

Gujarat Education Minister Declares GSEB Class 12 Science Results

Watch below the live press conference in which Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani is declaring the GSEB HSC Result 2022.

Gujarat 12th Science Result 2022: Grade-wise Result Data

Number of Students Securing A1 Grade: 196

Number of Students Securing A2 Grade: 3303

GSEB Grading System

GSEB 12th Science Result: Group-Wise Result Data