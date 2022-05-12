Gujarat Board 12th Science Result 2022 Declared at gseb.org; Know Pass Percentage, Past Year Toppers List, Statistics

GSEB Gujarat Board 12th Science Result 2022: The Gujarat board Class 12th Science result 2022 has been declared by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB). The overall pass percentage is 72.02 percent. The top performing district is Rajkot with a pass percentage of 85.78 percent. There were a total of 140 centres.

Students can check the GSEB 12th board result in online mode now. The Gujarat board has declared the result on its official website - gseb.org. Students have to use their login credentials to check their result. They need to have their seat number that is mentioned on their hall ticket issued at the time of the examination. The Gujarat Board Class 12th Science exams were conducted across 140 exam centres in the state.

Here is a direct link to check the GSEB Gujarat Board Class 12th Science result 2022 -http://gseb.org/

GSEB Gujarat Board Class 12th Science Results 2022: Pass Percentage/ Overall Statistics

Statistics Numbers Overall Pass Percentage 72.02% Best Performing District Rajkot (85.78%) Worst Performing District Dahod (40.19%) Total Number of Students 95,361 Total Number of Passed Students 68,681 Number of Students For Repeater Exam 10,986 Pass Percentage of Boys 72.00% Pass Percentage among Girl 72.05%

Gujarat 12th Science Result 2022: Grade-wise Result Data

Number of Students Securing A1 Grade: 196

Number of Students Securing A2 Grade: 3303

GSEB HSC Science Result 2022: Group-wise Result Data

Pass percentage for students in Group A: 78.40

Pass percentage for students in Group B: 68.58%

Pass percentage for students in Group AB: 78.38%

GSEB Gujarat Board 12th Science Result 2021 Pass Percentage

In GSEB Gujarat Board 12th Science Result 2021, a total of 1,07,264 students had appeared in the exam. The pass percentage was recorded at 100% in class 12th Science. This year, the GSEB 12th Science exam was conducted from 28th March to 12th April 2022

GSEB Gujarat Board 12th Science Result Statistics

Years Total Number of Students Appeared Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % Overall Pass % 2021 1,07,264 100 100 100 2020 1,16,494 70.85 71.69 71.34 2019 1,23,860 72.01 71.83 89 2018 4,59,806 - - 55.55 2017 6,47,021 72 68 71

What After the Release of Gujarat Board Class 12 Science Result 2022?

After the declaration of GSEB Science 12th result 2022, students must take a printout of their scorecard or save it in the form of a pdf. The scorecard can be used as a provisional mark sheet until the Gujarat Board issues the original mark sheet. Also, the students must collect their original mark sheet from their respective schools once they are issued by the Gujarat Board. Further, they can go for admission in any graduation course of their choice.

