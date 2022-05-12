Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Gujarat Board 12th Science Result 2022 Declared at gseb.org; Know Pass Percentage, Past Year Toppers List, Statistics

    GSEB HSC Result 2022 has been announced. Students can check Gujarat 12th science result at gseb.org. Know GSEB Board 12th Science Pass Percentage and Statistics here 

    Published On: May 12, 2022 09:45 IST
    Gujarat Board Class 12th Science Result Pass Percentage
    GSEB Gujarat Board 12th Science Result 2022: The Gujarat board Class 12th Science result 2022 has been declared by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB). The overall pass percentage is 72.02 percent. The top performing district is Rajkot with a pass percentage of 85.78 percent. There were a total of 140 centres. 

    Students can check the GSEB 12th board result in online mode now. The Gujarat board has declared the result on its official website -  gseb.org. Students have to use their login credentials to check their result. They need to have their seat number that is mentioned on their hall ticket issued at the time of the examination.  The Gujarat Board Class 12th Science exams were conducted across 140 exam centres in the state.

    Here is a direct link to check the GSEB Gujarat Board Class 12th Science result 2022 -http://gseb.org/

    GSEB Gujarat Board Class 12th Science Results 2022: Pass Percentage/ Overall Statistics

    Statistics

    Numbers

    Overall Pass Percentage

    72.02%

    Best Performing District

    Rajkot (85.78%)

    Worst Performing District

    Dahod (40.19%)

    Total Number of Students

    95,361

    Total Number of Passed Students

    68,681

    Number of Students For Repeater Exam

    10,986

    Pass Percentage of Boys

    72.00%

    Pass Percentage among Girl

    72.05%

    Gujarat 12th Science Result 2022: Grade-wise Result Data

    Number of Students Securing A1 Grade: 196

    Number of Students Securing A2 Grade: 3303

    GSEB HSC Science Result 2022: Group-wise Result Data

    Pass percentage for students in Group A: 78.40

    Pass percentage for students in Group B: 68.58%

    Pass percentage for students in Group AB: 78.38%

    GSEB Gujarat Board 12th Science Result 2021 Pass Percentage

    In GSEB Gujarat Board 12th Science Result 2021,  a total of 1,07,264 students had appeared in the exam. The pass percentage was recorded at 100% in class 12th Science. This year, the GSEB 12th Science exam was conducted from 28th March to 12th April 2022

    GSEB Gujarat Board 12th Science Result Statistics

    Years

    Total Number of Students Appeared

    Girls’ Pass %

    Boys’ Pass %

    Overall Pass %

    2021

    1,07,264

    100

    100

    100

    2020

    1,16,494

    70.85

    71.69

    71.34

    2019

    1,23,860

    72.01

    71.83

    89

    2018

    4,59,806

    -           

    -           

    55.55

    2017

    6,47,021

    72

    68

    71

    What After the Release of Gujarat Board Class 12 Science Result 2022?

    After the declaration of GSEB Science 12th result 2022, students must take a printout of their scorecard or save it in the form of a pdf. The scorecard can be used as a provisional mark sheet until the Gujarat Board issues the original mark sheet. Also, the students must collect their original mark sheet from their respective schools once they are issued by the Gujarat Board. Further, they can go for admission in any graduation course of their choice. 

    Also Read: GSEB Class 12th Science Result 2022: List of Websites to Check Gujarat Board 12th Science Results; Know Where to Check

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
