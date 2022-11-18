AEEE Registration 2023 Starts Today at amrita.edu, Check Guidelines To Fill Online Application Here

AEEE Application Form 2023 (Today): As per reports, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will begin the Amrita Engineering Entrance Examination (AEEE) 2023 registration from today - 18th November 2022. Candidates can apply for AEEE 2023 in online mode at amrita.edu. As of now, the last date to fill AEEE application form 2023 has not yet been released. Therefore, candidates willing to get admission through AEEE 2023 must register soon.

The Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE) is conducted for admission to the BTech programme offered at various campuses of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham. The AEEE 2023 exam date is also yet to be released. Once available, the same will be updated on this page.

AEEE Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Today)

How to fill out AEEE Registration Form 2023?

To register for Amrita Engineering Entrance Examination 2023, candidates have to visit the official website of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - amrita.edu. On the homepage, they need to click on - AEEE 2023 registration link. Now, candidates have to enter the required details and complete the registration process. Further, they need to login and fill out the application form, upload the specified documents and pay the registration fees and submit the form.

Guidelines to Fill Up AEEE Registration Form 2023

Candidates have to apply for AEEE 2023 only in online mode.

They will have to upload the prescribed documents in the specified format, or else their form will be rejected.

Candidates are not allowed to fill out the application form of AEEE 2023 more than once else their candidature will be cancelled.

Any application after the specified deadline will not be accepted.

AEEE registration fees is non-refundable.

Candidates facing any problem while filling AEEE application form must contact the exam conducting authority.

Candidates must download and take a printout of the AEEE 2023 application form.

