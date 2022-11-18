KCET Counselling 2022 Web Option Entry For Round 2 Begins at kea.kar.nic.in, Know How To Enter Choices

KCET Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority has commenced the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 option entry for Round 2 in online mode. All the selected candidates can complete KCET option entry 2022 for round 2 by visit the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Candidates will have to enter their CET number, to enter their Karnatak CET options. They can rearrange their higher-order options and make other modifications till 19th November 2022.

Karnataka Examinations Authority has opened the portal for applicants who could not secure seats under UGCET counselling 2022 round 1. They can now apply for round 2 KCET counselling to get the preferred college and course. The seat allotment for round 2 will be based on the KCET option entry.

KCET Option Entry 2022 for Round 2 - Direct Link (Available Now)

KCET Counselling Dates for Round 2

Event Name Dates Allotted Last date to make changes in KCET option entry November 19th 2022 KCET Round 2 option entry result November 21st 2022 Exercising choices for seat allotment in Round 2 November 22 to 24th 2022 Payment of Fees and Admission order download November 23rd to 25th 2022

How To Enter Options in KCET Counselling 2022 for Round 2?

The officials have started the option entry window for all the eligible candidates. They will have apply online to enter KCET option entry for round 2. Applicants are advised to follow these steps to register for KCET 2022 option entry-

Step1: Visit the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link saying - KCET option entry.

Step 3: Enter the CET number and captcha code.

Step 4: Press the submit button.

Step 5: The KCET counselling application form will show up, choose the preferred college and course and enter choices.

Step 6: Submit the application and take a few printouts.

KCET Seat Allotment 2022

As per the released dates, the Karnataka CET 2022 seat allotment result will be released on the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates will have to fill in their CET number to check results for seat allotment of KCET 2022. As per the updates, officials will first release the mock round before the actual seat allotment of KCET 2022 round 2. If the candidate is satisfied with the allotment of course and college, they can proceed for admission.

