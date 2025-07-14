AIAPGET 2025 Answer Key OUT: Download Response Sheet at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET, Direct link here

AIAPGET 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2025 provisional answer key today, July 14, 2025. Students can visit the official websites to check the provisional answer key, response sheet, and raise objections online at exams.nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET. The last date to raise objections is July 16, 2025.
AIAPGET 2025 Key Highlights
Students can find the important details related to AIAPGET 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)
|
Board name
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
exams.nta.ac.in
|
Result website
|
exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET
|
Provisional answer key release date
|
July 14, 2025
|
Last date to raise objections
|
July 16, 2025 at 11 PM
|
Exam date
|
July 4, 2025
|
Level
|
Postgraduate
|
Course
|
Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH)
|
Objection fee
|
INR 200
|
Credentials
|
Application number
Date of birth
How to Challenge the AIAPGET 2025 Answer Key?
The following steps can be followed to check the AIAPGET 2025 provisional answer key online on the official website:
- Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET
- On the homepage, click on the link for ‘AIAPGET 2025 answer key challenge’
- In the log in window, enter your personal details like application number and date of birth
- AIAPGET answer key will appear
- Check the answer key
- If you find any error or discrepancy, student can raise objections
- Pay the objection fee of INR 200
- Review the submission
- Press ‘Submit’ and the board will directly come in contact with the challenge
The objections will be assessed by a team of experts and each submission will be carefully reviewed. The revised answer key will be released later, following which the scores of the students will also be updated.
