AIAPGET 2025 Answer Key OUT: Download Response Sheet at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET, Direct link here

AIAPGET 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2025 provisional answer key today, July 14, 2025. Students can visit the official websites to check the provisional answer key, response sheet, and raise objections online at exams.nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET. The last date to raise objections is July 16, 2025.

AIAPGET 2025 Key Highlights

Students can find the important details related to AIAPGET 2025 here: