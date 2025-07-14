Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
AIAPGET 2025 Answer Key OUT: Download Response Sheet at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET, Direct link here

AIAPGET 2025 answer key OUT: NTA has released the AIAPGET 2025 provisional answer key today, July 14, 2025. Students can check the answer key and response sheet, and raise objections online at exams.nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET till July 16, 2025. The objection fee is INR 200.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 14, 2025, 18:48 IST
AIAPGET 2025 Answer Key released.
AIAPGET 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2025 provisional answer key today, July 14, 2025. Students can visit the official websites to check the provisional answer key, response sheet, and raise objections online at exams.nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET. The last date to raise objections is July 16, 2025. 

AIAPGET 2025 Key Highlights 

Students can find the important details related to AIAPGET 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)

Board name 

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

exams.nta.ac.in

Result website 

exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET

Provisional answer key release date 

July 14, 2025

Last date to raise objections 

July 16, 2025 at 11 PM

Exam date 

July 4, 2025 

Level 

Postgraduate 

Course 

Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH)

Objection fee 

INR 200

Credentials 

Application number

Date of birth

How to Challenge the AIAPGET 2025 Answer Key?

The following steps can be followed to check the AIAPGET 2025 provisional answer key online on the official website:

  1. Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET
  2. On the homepage, click on the link for ‘AIAPGET 2025 answer key challenge’
  3. In the log in window, enter your personal details like application number and date of birth
  4. AIAPGET answer key will appear
  5. Check the answer key
  6. If you find any error or discrepancy, student can raise objections
  7. Pay the objection fee of INR 200 
  8. Review the submission 
  9. Press ‘Submit’ and the board will directly come in contact with the challenge 

The objections will be assessed by a team of experts and each submission will be carefully reviewed. The revised answer key will be released later, following which the scores of the students will also be updated.

