AYUSH PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Provisional Result Out, Final Allotment at aaccc.gov.in

Key Points
- AIAPGET AYUSH PG round 1 final allotment result will be announced online soon.
- Download Round 1 allotment PDF at aaccc.gov.in
- Reporting to allotted colleges from September 20 to 26, 2025.
AIAPGET AYUSH PG Counselling 2025: AYUSH PG 2025 Round 1 provisional allotment result has been announced online. Candidates can check the provisional results on the counselling website. As per the official notification issued, candidates were given time until 10:30 AM today to submit any grievances on the provisional allotment results.
AYUSH PG 2025 round 1 final allotment result will be announced online shortly. Only after the final allotment result is released, candidates allotted seats can report to the allotted colleges for admissions with the required documents.
AYUSH PG 2025 Round 1 final allotment result will be available on the official website - https://aaccc.gov.in/pg-counselling. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the final results.
AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Final Allotment - Click Here (Available Soon)
AYUSH NEET PG Round 1 Provisional Ayurveda PG Result - Click Here
AYUSH NEET PG Round 1 Provisional Siddha PG - Click Here
AYUSH NEET PG Round 1 Provisional Unani PG - Click Here
AYUSH NEET PG Round 1 Provisional Homeopathy PG - Click Here
AYUSH PG 2025 Round 1 Admission Reporting
According to the schedule released, candidates allotted seats in the first counselling round for Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy courses can report to the allotted colleges with necessary documents from September 20 to 26, 2025.
Steps to Check AYUSH PG Round 1 Allotment Result
The AIAPGET AYUSH PG round 1 final allotment result will be released as a PDF document for all courses. Candidates can follow the steps given here to check the allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website of AIAPGET
Step 2: Click on PG counselling
Step 3: Click on the Final allotment result link
Step 4: Download for further reference
