AYUSH PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Provisional Result Out, Final Allotment at aaccc.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 19, 2025, 11:14 IST

AIAPGET 2025 AYUSH PG round 1 final allotment result will be available on the official website soon. Candidates allotted seats must report to the colleges from September 20. Check complete details here. 

AIAPGET 2025 AYUSH PG Counselling Round 1 Allotment
AIAPGET 2025 AYUSH PG Counselling Round 1 Allotment
Key Points

  • AIAPGET AYUSH PG round 1 final allotment result will be announced online soon.
  • Download Round 1 allotment PDF at aaccc.gov.in
  • Reporting to allotted colleges from September 20 to 26, 2025.

AIAPGET AYUSH PG Counselling 2025: AYUSH PG 2025 Round 1 provisional allotment result has been announced online. Candidates can check the provisional results on the counselling website. As per the official notification issued, candidates were given time until 10:30 AM today to submit any grievances on the provisional allotment results.

 AYUSH PG 2025 round 1 final allotment result will be announced online shortly. Only after the final allotment result is released, candidates allotted seats can report to the allotted colleges for admissions with the required documents. 

AYUSH PG 2025 Round 1 final allotment result will be available on the official website - https://aaccc.gov.in/pg-counselling. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the final results. 

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Final Allotment - Click Here (Available Soon) 

AYUSH NEET PG Round 1 Provisional Ayurveda PG Result - Click Here

AYUSH NEET PG Round 1 Provisional Siddha PG - Click Here

AYUSH NEET PG Round 1 Provisional Unani PG -  Click Here

AYUSH NEET PG Round 1 Provisional Homeopathy PG - Click Here

AYUSH PG 2025 Round 1 Admission Reporting

According to the schedule released, candidates allotted seats in the first counselling round for Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy courses can report to the allotted colleges with necessary documents from September 20 to 26, 2025.

Steps to Check AYUSH PG Round 1 Allotment Result

The AIAPGET AYUSH PG round 1 final allotment result will be released as a PDF document for all courses. Candidates can follow the steps given here to check the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIAPGET

Step 2: Click on PG counselling

Step 3: Click on the Final allotment result link

Step 4: Download for further reference

