AYUSH PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Provisional Result Out, Final Allotment at aaccc.gov.in

AIAPGET AYUSH PG Counselling 2025: AYUSH PG 2025 Round 1 provisional allotment result has been announced online. Candidates can check the provisional results on the counselling website. As per the official notification issued, candidates were given time until 10:30 AM today to submit any grievances on the provisional allotment results.

AYUSH PG 2025 round 1 final allotment result will be announced online shortly. Only after the final allotment result is released, candidates allotted seats can report to the allotted colleges for admissions with the required documents.

AYUSH PG 2025 Round 1 final allotment result will be available on the official website - https://aaccc.gov.in/pg-counselling. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the final results.

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Final Allotment - Click Here (Available Soon)