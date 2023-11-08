AIBE 18 Registration 2023 Ends Soon, Make Corrections Till November 12

AIBE XVIII Exam 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the registrations for All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVIII 2023 soon in online mode. Those candidates who are interested in applying for the AIBE 18 exam 2023 and have not registered yet can fill out their application forms through the official website - allindiabarexamination.com.

As per the revised schedule, the last date to apply for the AIBE 18 exam is November 10, 2023. Those registered candidates who want to make the corrections in their application form can do the necessary modifications by November 12, 2023. The admit cards for AIBE 18 Bar exam 2023 will be made available between November 25 to 30, 2023. Whereas the exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to complete their All India Bar Examination 18 registrations.

AIBE 18 Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

AIBE 18 Exam 2023 Revised Schedule

Interested and eligible candidates for All India Bar Examination 18 can check the revised schedule in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates AIBE registration closes on November 10, 2023 Last date of correction in AIBE registration form November 12, 2023 Period of online release of AIBE admit cards November 25 to 30, 2023 AIBE exam date December 3, 2023

AIBE XVIII Exam Pattern 2023

As per the given details, the All India Bar 18 Exam 2023 will be conducted on December 3, 2023, in MCQ-based mode. The law entrance exam will be held in both online and offline mode with a total duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes. The AIBE 18 exam will have 100 questions in total.

How to make corrections in the AIBE 18 registration form 2023 online?

The AIBE exam application form 2023 can be accessed online. Candidates who want to make modifications in the AIBE 18 registration form can follow the steps given below.

Step 1: Go to the official website of AIBE - allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Click on the AIBE XVIII 2023 login link

Step 3: Fill out the required login details

Step 4: Click on the application edit link and make the required changes

Step 5: Save the changes and click on submit

