AIBE XVIII (18) Exam: BCI adds new exam centre in Aizawl in addition to existing centres, get details here

AIBE XVIII (18) Exam: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has added a new exam city for the All India Bar Examination. The new exam city is Aizawl in Mizoram. Candidates must note that they have to select the exam centre for AIBE 18 to complete the application process. They will be allowed to choose from three exam centres as per their choice.

Those who want to apply for the exam to appear from the Aizawl centre can apply online till September 30, 2023. They can add the new exam centre online at the official website: allindiabarexamination.com. As per the dates announced earlier, the AIBE 18 exam 2024 will be conducted on October 29, 2023 in pen-and-paper mode.

AIBE XVIII (18) Exam Centres Addition Official Website

The official website of AIBE 18 (XVIII) states, "Dear Candidates, The Honourable Bar Council of India has added a new examination center at Aizawl in Mizoram from the All India Bar Examination – XVIII onwards. We are pleased to inform you that Aizawl will now be on the list of existing examination centers. Now, you can choose “AIZAWL” as your preferred test city while applying for the All India Bar Examination – XVIII."

How to fill AIBE 18 (XVIII) Application Form 2023-24?

The exam will be held for law graduates to get the Certificate of Practice (CoP) to practice law. Those who wish to appear for exam can fill AIBE 18 (XVIII) application form 2023-24 online by following the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the register link displayed on the screen

Step 3: Enter all the required details such as enrollment state, enrollment number, name, mobile number, etc

Step 4: Register and login by entering all the asked details

Step 5: Pay the application fees and submit the form

Step 6: Also, take a printout for future references

