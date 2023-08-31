CLAT 2nd set of Sample Questions 2023 for PG and UG to be released on Sep 3, download at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2024: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will be releasing the 2nd set of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) sample questions on September 3, 2023. Candidates who have completed their registration can download the CLAT 2024 sample papers from 5 PM at the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

According to an official statement, “The sample questions will only be accessible to candidates who have completed the registration process including payment of fees.” As per the details available, the CLAT sample questions can be downloaded at the Consortium's portal. Candidates have to use their login ID and password created at the time of registration to download CLAT 2nd set of sample question papers.

CLAT 2nd Set Sample Question Papers 2024 Release Date tweet

Consortium of NLUs (CLAT) has tweeted, “Complete your registration to access the 2nd set of Sample Questions for PG & UG #CLAT2024 releasing on Sep 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM.” Check tweet below:

Register Now for #CLAT 2024!



Complete your registration to access the 2nd set of Sample Questions for PG & UG #CLAT2024 releasing on Sep 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM.



Candidates can practice for the actual test and gain an understanding of the questions. https://t.co/MWswVGQGxh pic.twitter.com/Xo7RkJnDNk — Consortium of NLUs (CLAT) (@ConsortiumNLUs) August 28, 2023

How to download CLAT Sample Paper 2024?

Only registered candidates will be able to download the 2nd set of sample papers to practice. They can download the sample papers by following the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login tab

Step 3: A new login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the registration login ID and password

Step 5: Click on the sample papers CLAT 2024

Step 6: Download and save it for future references

What after downloading the sample papers of CLAT 2024?

The 2nd set of sample question papers will be released for both UG and PG programmes. After downloading the sample paper pdf, candidates must solve it as it will help them understand the revised CLAT 2024 exam pattern. As per the new format, the CLAT UG exam will comprise 120 questions instead of 150. Also, they will get 2 hours to complete the test.

Also Read: CLAT 2024: BCI supports petition to conduct exam in regional languages