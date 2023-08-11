CLAT 2024: BCI supports petition to conduct exam in regional languages

CLAT 2024: The Bar Council of India stated its stand in an affidavit filed in response to a PIL seeking the conduction of CLAT 2024 not only in English but also in regional languages. As per media reports, BCI said it “supports” the issue raised by petitioner Sudhanshu Pathak, a law student at Delhi University.

The petitioner, in his PIL, has said CLAT (UG) examination “discriminates” and fails to provide a “level playing field” to students whose educational backgrounds are rooted in regional languages. Recently, the Consortium of National Law Universities in its affidavit told the court that it is a “near impossibility” to hold the CLAT 2024 scheduled in December, in regional languages.

BCI supports petition to conduct CLAT in regional languages

BCI said according to the Legal Education Rules, English has to be the medium of instruction in both the integrated five-year and three-year law courses, but it is open to the institution to allow instruction in any language other than English. The BCI also informed that the All India Bar Examination is held in 23 languages, including English, Hindi and other regional languages.

Consortium of National Law Universities to conduct CLAT 2024 in December

Earlier, the Consortium of National Law Universities told the high court that preparedness for the upcoming CLAT 2024 is at an advanced stage and any judicial order compelling the introduction of additional language options this year without any deliberations and studies, would result in serious administrative and operational issues.

The consortium also said that it has constituted an expert committee of vice-chancellors of five-member NLUs to study the issue of offering the CLAT exam in additional languages, besides English, and to prepare a comprehensive roadmap after reviewing stakeholders’ viewpoints and potential constraints.

Gandhinagar National Law University adds domicile reservation category

The Consortium of National Law Universities has added a reservation category in Gandhinagar National Law University, Silvassa for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). Candidates domiciled in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (DNH & DD) are eligible for consideration in this reservation category.

