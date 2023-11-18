AIBE XVIII 2023 Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow, Check Edit Field Details Here

AIBE XVIII 2023 Application Correction: The Bar Council of India will close the AIBE 18 application correction window tomorrow, November 19, 2023. Those who have completed the AIBE XVIII 2023 applications and need to make changes in the submitted forms can log in through the candidate login link provided to make the necessary changes.

The AIBE XVIII 2023 exams are scheduled to be held on December 10, 2023. The admit card for the exams will be available for download between December 1 to 5, 2023. Students who have applied will be able to download the admit card on the official website.

Candidates must note that the details mentioned on the admit card will be based on the details entered by students in the applications. Candidates are hence advised to check through the application form and make changes in the details entered before the time period provided. The link for students to make the changes in the AIBE 18 applications is available on the official website - allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to make the necessary changes.

AIBE 18 Application Correction Link - Click Here

AIBE 18 Application Correction Process

The link for students to make the changes in the AIBE 18 applications is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided here to make the changes in the applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE 18

Step 2: Click on the AIBE 18 login link

Step 3: Login using the email id and password

Step 4: Click on the application link

Step 5: Click on the open fields and make the necessary changes

Step 6: Save the changes made and click on submit

AIBE XVIII 2023 Fields Open For Editing

The link for students to make the changes in their AIBE 18 2023 applications is available online, the fields open for editing are given below

Candidate name

Enrollment number

Exam city

Test centre preference

Date of birth

Also Read: UP Board Exam 2024 Class 12 Practicals From January 25, Exams In Two Phases