AICTE Closes Application Window For PG Scholarship Scheme Today, Check Details Here

AICTE PG Scholarship Scheme: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is about to close the online application portal for PG Scholarship Scheme today December 31, 2023. Postgraduate students have the last chance to register for the scholarship programme today on the official website.

In order to avail of the benefits of the AICTE PG scholarship scheme, the candidates are required to fill out the application forms within the accepted time frame i.e. today. Moreover, the last date for the verification process by respective institutions including re-submission of defective/ incomplete applications at the AICTE portal is January 15, 2023.

AICTE PG Scholarship Scheme - Apply Here

AICTE PG Scholarship Details

For students who are interested in applying for the AICTE PG Scholarship Scheme, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) awards the PG scholarship amount of Rs 12,400 per month to qualified and eligible students.

The scheme has been implemented in order to develop or create technical education across the country. The candidate’s Aadhar number is mandatory during the online application process for the PG scholarship scheme and registrations will not be accepted or approved without the Aadhar number of the candidate.

AICTE PG Scholarship Eligibility Criteria

According to the eligibility criteria mentioned by the AICTE, the PG scholarship scheme will be granted to those students who fulfil the basic prerequisites. Following are the requirements candidates need to fulfil for the scheme.

Candidates must have valid scores on either the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) or Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) at the time of admission for the scheme.

Candidates applying to the PG Scholarship programme should be admitted as full-time scholars.

PG students must be given admissions to AICTE-approved institutions as well as programmes which include Master of Engineering, Master of Technology, Master of Architecture, Master of Pharmacy and Master of Design.

Final-year college students of dual degree integrated programmes will also be entitled to the scholarship scheme starting from the 9th semester in case they get a CGPA score of 8 or above and only for one year in the final year/semester.

Lastly, candidates shortlisted for the AICTE PG scholarship scheme need to attend 8 to 10 hours of classes per week and also complete work as assigned by the institute which will be relevant to teaching and research activities.

