AICTE PG Scholarship 2023-24 Registrations Underway, Check Eligibility, Documents Required Here

AICTE PG Scholarship 2023-24: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has commenced the registration process for the AICTE PG Scholarship 2023-24 in online mode. Students who wish to apply for the scholarship to get admission into AICTE approved Institutes/Programs and within the approved intake of ME/ MTech/MArch/MDes through DBT for the 1st year students having gained qualifying marks with valid GATE/CEED scorecard can register themselves through the official website - pgscholarship.aicte-india.org.

As per the given schedule, the last date for the creation of a student's ID by the institute and online submission of the application by the student is November 30, 2023. They can click on the direct link mentioned below to complete their registrations.

AICTE PG Scholarship 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Click Here)

AICTE PG Scholarship 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Students need to fulfill the below-mentioned eligibility criteria to register for the AICTE PG scholarship 2023-24.

He/she must have a valid GATE/CEED score at the time of admission

Must be admitted as a full-time scholar

Students of final years of dual degree integrated courses would also be entitled to PG Scholarship from the 9th semester onwards i.e. only for one year in final year

Documents required for AICTE PG scholarship 2023 registrations

Students are required to submit the necessary documents such in the JPEG/JPG format only. Check the list of the documents given below:

Scanned copy of the GATE/CEED scorecard

Bank account details

Scanned copy of the original Aadhar card

Scanned copy of the valid Category certificate for SC/ST, EWS, OBC and non-creamy layer (NCL)

How to fill out the AICTE PG scholarship 2023 registration form online?

Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to fill out the scholarship registration form online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - pgscholarship.aicte-india.org

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register

Step 3: Enter the details to register and then login

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents as asked in the required format

Step 5: Submit the application form

Step 6: Go through the entire application form and submit

