Karnataka NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2023 Mop up Round Registration Starts Today, Know How To Apply Here

Karnataka NEET UG AYUSH 2023 Mop up Round: KEA will start the registration process for Karnataka NEET UG Mop up round counselling today: October 25, 2023. Interested candidates can submit their applications at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Oct 25, 2023 14:48 IST
Karnataka NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will start the registration process for Karnataka NEET UG Mop up round counselling today: October 25, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the counselling can submit their applications through the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to apply for the KEA UG NEET mop up round is October 27, 2023, till 2 pm. Candidates need to enter the necessary login details in the login window to get themselves registered. 

Karnataka AYUSH Counselling 2023 Mop up Round Registration - Direct Link (To be available today)

Karnataka NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2023 Schedule

Medical aspirants can go through the dates related to the Karnataka NEETUG AYUSH mop up round counseling in the table mentioned below:

Events

Dates

Registration starts

October 25, 2023

Last date to register for Karnataka UG AYUSH counselling mop up round

October 27, 2023

Document verification

October 27, 2023 (from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm)

Display of seat matrix

October 30, 2023 after 11 am

Option entry by eligible candidates

October 30 to November 11, 2023

Publication of mop up round seat allotment results 

November 11, 2023 after 6 pm

Download of challan

November 3 to 4, 2023 

Payment of fees

November 3 to 4, 2023 

Downloading of admission orders 

November 3 to 5, 2023 

Last date for reporting to the colleges

November 6, 2023, upto 5.30 pm

Check the official schedule here

How to register for Karnataka NEET UG AYUSH counselling?

Candidates who are interested in applying for the Karnataka NEET UG AYUSH mop up round counselling 2023 can follow the steps that are mentioned below to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link for to register

Step 3: Fill out the necessary details as asked

Step 4: Enter all the details in the application form and upload the documents

Step 5: Make the payment of the prescribed registration fee

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of it for future reference

