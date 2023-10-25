Karnataka NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2023 Mop up Round Registration Starts Today, Know How To Apply Here

Karnataka NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will start the registration process for Karnataka NEET UG Mop up round counselling today: October 25, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the counselling can submit their applications through the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
As per the given schedule, the last date to apply for the KEA UG NEET mop up round is October 27, 2023, till 2 pm. Candidates need to enter the necessary login details in the login window to get themselves registered.
Karnataka AYUSH Counselling 2023 Mop up Round Registration - Direct Link (To be available today)
Karnataka NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2023 Schedule
Medical aspirants can go through the dates related to the Karnataka NEETUG AYUSH mop up round counseling in the table mentioned below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Registration starts
|
October 25, 2023
|
Last date to register for Karnataka UG AYUSH counselling mop up round
|
October 27, 2023
|
Document verification
|
October 27, 2023 (from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm)
|
Display of seat matrix
|
October 30, 2023 after 11 am
|
Option entry by eligible candidates
|
October 30 to November 11, 2023
|
Publication of mop up round seat allotment results
|
November 11, 2023 after 6 pm
|
Download of challan
|
November 3 to 4, 2023
|
Payment of fees
|
November 3 to 4, 2023
|
Downloading of admission orders
|
November 3 to 5, 2023
|
Last date for reporting to the colleges
|
November 6, 2023, upto 5.30 pm
Check the official schedule here
How to register for Karnataka NEET UG AYUSH counselling?
Candidates who are interested in applying for the Karnataka NEET UG AYUSH mop up round counselling 2023 can follow the steps that are mentioned below to complete the registration process.
Step 1: Visit the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the direct link for to register
Step 3: Fill out the necessary details as asked
Step 4: Enter all the details in the application form and upload the documents
Step 5: Make the payment of the prescribed registration fee
Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of it for future reference
Also Read: CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Live: Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet To Be Out at cbse.gov.in, CBSE Class 9th, 11th Registration End Today