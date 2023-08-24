AIIMS Bhubaneswar NEET PG 2023 Spot Counselling Round On August 30, Get Eligibility Criteria and List of Documents Here

AIIMS Bhubaneshwar Spot Counselling: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneshwar has announced the schedule for the spot counselling round for admissions to postgraduate (MD/MS) courses. According to the schedule released, the spot counselling round for filling up the vacant seats in the postgraduate courses for the July 2023 session will be conducted on August 30, 2023.

Candidates who have applied for the counselling process but were unable to secure a seat in the previous counselling rounds can report for admission on the given date with all necessary documents.

According to the eligibility criteria provided in the official notification, all those candidates who qualified through the entrance exam stage 1- for MD/MS courses held on May 7, 2023, are eligible to participate irrespective of their merit in the exam. Candidates can check the detailed eligibility criteria for the spot admission round below.

AIIMS Bhubaneshwar Spot Counselling Notification - Click Here

AIIMS Bhubaneshwar Spot Counselling Date and Time

Date August 30, 2023 Time 10 am to 4 pm Venue AIIMS Bhubaneshwar

AIIMS Bhubaneshwar Spot Counselling Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who cleared the NEET PG Exams can appear for spot counselling

Provisionally eligible students not holding any seat by allocation can participate in the spot counselling round

Candidates allotted seats in previous counselling rounds and have joined or reported or are holding a seat are NOT eligible

Students must be physically present at AIIMS Bhubaneshwar with original documents to be considered for allotment

Documents Required for Spot Counselling

Candidates participating in the spot allotment process need to carry with them original and photocopies of documents. The list of documents to be carried is provided below.

Date of birth proof

Class 12 mark sheet

MBS mark sheet and Degree certificate

Internship completion certificate

Medical registration certificate (State/ Central)

Caste certificate

