AIIMS BSc Nursing Counselling 2023 Registration for Open Round Starts at aiimsexams.ac.in, Check Vacant Seats Here

AIIMS BSc Nursing Counselling 2023: AIIMS will start the registration process for open round counselling for B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing today. Candidates can register and fill in their choices online at the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in. The last date to apply for AIIMS BSc Nursing open round counselling is September 19, 2023.
Also, candidates who have been allotted seats in the last round of counselling are not eligible to participate in the AIIMS BSc Nursing open round. Through the AIIMS nursing entrance exam, admission to 571 B.Sc. (H), 30 post-basic and 124 MSc nursing seats will be granted in AIIMS institutes.
AIIMS BSc Nursing 2023 Counselling Dates for Open Round
Candidates who are yet to get seats can check below the counselling schedule for AIIMS B.Sc (Hons.) open round in the table:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Commencement of registration and exercising of choices (AIIMS) for Open Round
|
September 14, 2023
|
Last date to register and fill in choices
|
September 19, 2023 till 5 PM
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing allotment result
|
September 23, 2023
|
Online acceptance of allocation/deposit original Document and joining B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing
|
September 25 to 30, 2023
How to register for AIIMS B.Sc. Nursing open round counselling 2023?
For the online open-round counselling, candidates have to register online. They can check below the steps to know how to apply for the AIIMS BSc counselling:
Step 1: Go to the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, go to important announcements section
Step 3: Now, click on register for open round of online seat allocation of AIIMS B.Sc. Nursing courses 2023
Step 4: Register by entering all the asked details
Step 5: Login and fill up all the information and enter choices
Step 6: Submit and take a printout of it for future references
AIIMS B.Sc. Nursing 2023 Open Round Vacant Seats
Candidates can check below the table to know category-wise seats:
|
AIIMS
|
TOTAL
|
Delhi
|
05
|
Bathinda
|
09
|
Bhopal
|
07
|
Bhubaneswar
|
09
|
Bibinagar
|
15
|
Bilaspur
|
07
|
Deogarh
|
20
|
Gorakhpur
|
13
|
Jodhpur
|
03
|
Kalyani
|
11
|
Nagpur
|
06
|
Manglagiri
|
19
|
Patna
|
10
|
Raipur
|
18
|
Rishikesh
|
11
|
Raebareli
|
10
|
Total
|
173
Documents required for AIIMS B.Sc. Nursing 2023 Counselling
The list of documents that are required to be submitted along with one set of self-attested photocopies are provided below:
- Offer Letter
- Seat allocation letter
- Final Registration Slip
- Admit Card issued by AIIMS
- Class 10th certificate showing date of birth
- Marksheet of the qualifying examination
- Caste certificate, if applicable
