AIIMS BSc Nursing Counselling 2023 Registration for Open Round Starts at aiimsexams.ac.in, Check Vacant Seats Here

AIIMS BSc Nursing Open Round Counselling 2023: AIIMS will activate the registration window for BSc Nursing open round counselling today. Candidates can register and fill their AIIMS B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing choices at aiimsexams.ac.in. Check dates here

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 14, 2023 10:19 IST
AIIMS BSc Nursing Counselling 2023: AIIMS will start the registration process for open round counselling for B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing today. Candidates can register and fill in their choices online at the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in. The last date to apply for AIIMS BSc Nursing open round counselling is September 19, 2023. 

Also, candidates who have been allotted seats in the last round of counselling are not eligible to participate in the AIIMS BSc Nursing open round. Through the AIIMS nursing entrance exam, admission to 571 B.Sc. (H), 30 post-basic and 124 MSc nursing seats will be granted in AIIMS institutes.

AIIMS BSc Nursing Open Round Counselling 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Available Today) 

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2023 Counselling Dates for Open Round

Candidates who are yet to get seats can check below the counselling schedule for AIIMS B.Sc (Hons.) open round in the table: 

Events 

Dates 

Commencement of registration and exercising of choices (AIIMS) for Open Round

September 14, 2023 

Last date to register and fill in choices 

September 19, 2023 till 5 PM

B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing allotment result 

September 23, 2023

Online acceptance of allocation/deposit original Document and joining B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing

September 25 to 30, 2023

Check AIIMS BSc Open Round Counselling Notice Here 

How to register for AIIMS B.Sc. Nursing open round counselling 2023? 

For the online open-round counselling, candidates have to register online. They can check below the steps to know how to apply for the AIIMS BSc counselling: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to important announcements section 

Step 3: Now, click on register for open round of online seat allocation of AIIMS B.Sc. Nursing courses 2023

Step 4: Register by entering all the asked details 

Step 5: Login and fill up all the information and enter choices 

Step 6: Submit and take a printout of it for future references 

AIIMS B.Sc. Nursing 2023 Open Round Vacant Seats 

Candidates can check below the table to know category-wise seats: 

AIIMS

TOTAL

Delhi

05

Bathinda

09

Bhopal

07

Bhubaneswar

09

Bibinagar

15

Bilaspur

07

Deogarh

20

Gorakhpur

13

Jodhpur

03

Kalyani

11

Nagpur

06

Manglagiri

19

Patna

10

Raipur

18

Rishikesh

11

Raebareli

10

Total

173

Check AIIMS BSc Nursing Vacant Seats PDF

Documents required for AIIMS B.Sc. Nursing 2023 Counselling 

The list of documents that are required to be submitted along with one set of self-attested photocopies are provided below: 

  • Offer Letter
  • Seat allocation letter
  • Final Registration Slip
  • Admit Card issued by AIIMS
  • Class 10th certificate showing date of birth
  • Marksheet of the qualifying examination
  • Caste certificate, if applicable 

