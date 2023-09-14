AIIMS BSc Nursing Counselling 2023 Registration for Open Round Starts at aiimsexams.ac.in, Check Vacant Seats Here

AIIMS BSc Nursing Counselling 2023: AIIMS will start the registration process for open round counselling for B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing today. Candidates can register and fill in their choices online at the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in. The last date to apply for AIIMS BSc Nursing open round counselling is September 19, 2023.

Also, candidates who have been allotted seats in the last round of counselling are not eligible to participate in the AIIMS BSc Nursing open round. Through the AIIMS nursing entrance exam, admission to 571 B.Sc. (H), 30 post-basic and 124 MSc nursing seats will be granted in AIIMS institutes.

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2023 Counselling Dates for Open Round

Candidates who are yet to get seats can check below the counselling schedule for AIIMS B.Sc (Hons.) open round in the table:

Events Dates Commencement of registration and exercising of choices (AIIMS) for Open Round September 14, 2023 Last date to register and fill in choices September 19, 2023 till 5 PM B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing allotment result September 23, 2023 Online acceptance of allocation/deposit original Document and joining B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing September 25 to 30, 2023

Check AIIMS BSc Open Round Counselling Notice Here

How to register for AIIMS B.Sc. Nursing open round counselling 2023?

For the online open-round counselling, candidates have to register online. They can check below the steps to know how to apply for the AIIMS BSc counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to important announcements section

Step 3: Now, click on register for open round of online seat allocation of AIIMS B.Sc. Nursing courses 2023

Step 4: Register by entering all the asked details

Step 5: Login and fill up all the information and enter choices

Step 6: Submit and take a printout of it for future references

AIIMS B.Sc. Nursing 2023 Open Round Vacant Seats

Candidates can check below the table to know category-wise seats:

AIIMS TOTAL Delhi 05 Bathinda 09 Bhopal 07 Bhubaneswar 09 Bibinagar 15 Bilaspur 07 Deogarh 20 Gorakhpur 13 Jodhpur 03 Kalyani 11 Nagpur 06 Manglagiri 19 Patna 10 Raipur 18 Rishikesh 11 Raebareli 10 Total 173

Check AIIMS BSc Nursing Vacant Seats PDF

Documents required for AIIMS B.Sc. Nursing 2023 Counselling

The list of documents that are required to be submitted along with one set of self-attested photocopies are provided below:

Offer Letter

Seat allocation letter

Final Registration Slip

Admit Card issued by AIIMS

Class 10th certificate showing date of birth

Marksheet of the qualifying examination

Caste certificate, if applicable

