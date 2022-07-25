AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2022 (OUT): Check AIIMS BSc Nursing Post Basic Final Results at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2022 (OUT): As per the latest update, the AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2022 for the recently held final exam has been declared today. On 25th July, the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences - AIIMS New Delhi announced the final result for BSc nursing post basic exam 2022. The nursing exam result declared today by AIIMS New Delhi is for the exam which was held on 2nd July in Computer-Based Mode. The AIIMS Nursing Result has been declared by the exam authority in PDF format in a combined document that has been published online on the portal - aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can now check their individual result by clicking on the link placed below as well:

Download AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

AIIMS BSc Nursing Post Basic Result 2022 Admission Process

As per the official result PDF uploaded on the AIIMS Delhi website, a total of 29 students have qualified in the examination and will be eligible for admission to the Post Basic Nursing Programme offered by the Institute. The candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam will now be required to complete the admission formalities. As per the notification, candidates will need to visit the AIIMS, New Delhi conference hall for verification on 28th July 2022 at 10 AM. This will be followed by confirmation of admission at the same venue on the next day - 29th July 2022.

Documents Required to Confirm Admissions

With the AIIMS Nursing Results declared, the next step for the qualified students will need to confirm their admission by completing the reverification of documents. To confirm their admission, candidates will be required to carry and get the following documents verified by the authorities.

AIIMS BSc Nursing Post Basic Exam Admit Card

Class 10/12 Marksheet/Passing Certificate with Date of Birth

SSC Certificate issued by a recognized university/board

Marksheet and Certificates for General Nursing and Midwifery

Diploma/Certificate for General Nursing and Midwifery

Certificate of Registration as Nurse, RN, RM (Registered Nurse, Registered Midwife) with any State Nursing council

Migration Certificate from Last Institution

Caste and Category Certificate, if applicable

Candidates are also advised to carry attested copies of the aforementioned certificates and documents, as they will have to submit copies of the same for admission formalities.

