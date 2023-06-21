AIIMS Delhi BSc Nursing Hons Result 2023 Expected Soon, Know How to Check Here

AIIMS BSc Nursing (H) Result 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is expected to release the results of AIIMS BSc Nursing (Hons) soon in online mode. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can check and download their results by entering the required login details in the result window through the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the examination authorities conducted the AIIMS BSc Nursing Hons exam on June 12, 2023. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of AIIMS Delhi to get the latest updates.

AIIMS Nursing Result 2023 Dates

The AIIMS Delhi has released the nursing results for various courses given below:

Events Dates B.Sc Nursing (Post-basic) exam Stage I May 27, 2023 BSc (post-basic) result date Stage I June 9, 2023 BSc (post-basic) exam date Stage II July 14, 2023 BSc (post-basic) result date Stage II July 19, 2023 B.Sc nursing (H) result date To be announced

Details mentioned on the AIIMS BSc Nursing Scorecard 2023

According to the past year’s trends, it is expected that the below-given details will be mentioned on the AIIMS BSc Nursing scorecard.

Candidate's name Parent's name Date of birth Candidate's category Nationality Marks secured by the candidate Qualifying status (Pass or Fail) Category rank Cutoff score

How to download AIIMS BSc Nursing (H) scorecard 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to check and download the AIIMS BSc Nursing (Hons) result 2023 in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS exam- bsccourses.aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the result given on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the required login details such as user id and password, then submit it

Step 5: The AIIMS BSc Nursing (H) result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on the scorecard and download it for future use

What after the declaration of the AIIMS BSc Nursing (H) result 2023?

After the declaration of the results of the AIIMS BSc Nursing (Hons) programme, candidates will have to participate in the further counselling process to get admission into various BSc Nursing programmes offered by the AIIMS Delhi.

