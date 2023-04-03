AIIMS INI CET 2023 Basic Registration Ends Today, Check How to Apply Here

AIIMS INI CET 2023: As per the official schedule, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will close the basic registration for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) today i.e. April 3, 2023. Those who have not done their basic registration must do the same by today on the official website i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in. The authorities may not provide extensions for registration purposes.

After the basic registrations are closed, the authorities will allow the students to check the status of the Basic Registration/application and Basic Information and edit the incorrect/ rejected images from April 4 to 7, 2023. However, the authorities will allot the examination centers and issue the AIIMS INI CET 2023 Admit Card on May 1, 2023. Candidates can check out the entire schedule here.

AIIMS INI CET 2023 Revised Schedule PDF- Click Here

AIIMS INI CET 2023 Dates

Particulars Dates Last date for online basic registration April 3, 2023, up to 5.00 pm Status of Basic Registration/application and Basic Information and date of correction of rejected Images. April 4 to 7, 2023 up to 5.00 pm Generation of Examination Unique Code (EUC) and submission of final application March 24 to April 10, 2023 Status of final application whether accepted or rejected applications with reasons for rejection and submission of required documents April 14 to 18, 2023 Finalization of Centres and allotment of Roll No./Admit Card o, May 1, 2023 AIIMS INI CET 2023 exam date May 7, 2023

AIIMS INI CET 2023 Basic Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to do AIIMS INI CET 2023 Basic Registration?

Candidates who wish to take admission to PG courses [MD/MS/M.Ch.(6years)/DM(6 years)/MDS] must do basic registration and fill out INI CET 2023 application form on the official website. Check the steps for basic registration here-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login tab

Step 3: Do basic registration by entering asked details

Step 4: Log in with the required credentials

Step 5: Fill out INI CET 2023 application form

Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay prescribed fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

How to Generate EUC for INI CET?

Candidates who are going to apply for INI CET 2023 will require EUC to get the application form. To generate EUC they will have to do basic registration. After entering all the required details, an examination unique code (EUC) will be generated. Now, enter the registration ID, EUC, and password to proceed to the INI CET 2023 application form.

