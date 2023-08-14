AIIMS Paramedical Counselling 2023 Commences at aiimsexams.ac.in; Exercise Web Options Here

  1. Home
AIIMS Paramedical counselling 2023 has begun. Candidates qualified for the AIIMS Paramedical exam can now start exercising their web options (choosing their preferred colleges and courses) on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. 

Updated: Aug 14, 2023 14:01 IST
The last date to exercise web options for the AIIMS Paramedical round-1 counselling is August 18, 2023. AIIMS, Delhi will announce the Round-1 seat allocation result on 23rd August 2023. Meanwhile, candidates can get the direct link for applying for AIIMS, Paramedical counselling 2023 here.

AIIMS Paramedical Counselling 2023- Click Here

AIIMS Paramedical Counselling 2023 Dates

Check mandatory events alongside the schedule below:

Particulars

Dates

Round 1 Counselling Schedule

Exercising of Choices

August 14 to 18, 203

Announcement of seat allocation result

August 23, 2023

Online Acceptance of allocated seat

August 24 to 28, 2023

Submission of Documents

August 24 to 28, 2023

Round 2 Counselling Schedule

Declaration of vacant seat position

September 4, 2023

Announcement of seat allocation result

September 4, 2023

Online Acceptance of allocated seat

September 5 to 11, 2023

Submission of Documents

September 5 to 11, 2023

How to Exercise Web Options for AIIMS Paramedical Counselling 2023?

Check out the below-mentioned steps to exercise web choices:

Step 1: Visit www.aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: The portal link will be activated for qualified candidates on "MyPage"

Step 3: Now, log in with the registered credentials

Step 4: Exercise choice filling and option locking 

Step 5: Save the filled-in preferences

