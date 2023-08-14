AIIMS Paramedical Counselling 2023 Commences at aiimsexams.ac.in; Exercise Web Options Here

AIIMS Paramedical counselling 2023 began on August 14, 2023. Candidates qualified for the AIIMS Paramedical exam can now start exercising their web options (choosing their preferred colleges and courses) on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

The last date to exercise web options for the AIIMS Paramedical round-1 counselling is August 18, 2023. AIIMS, Delhi will announce the Round-1 seat allocation result on 23rd August 2023. Meanwhile, candidates can get the direct link for applying for AIIMS, Paramedical counselling 2023 here.

AIIMS Paramedical Counselling 2023- Click Here

AIIMS Paramedical Counselling 2023 Dates

Check mandatory events alongside the schedule below:

Particulars Dates Round 1 Counselling Schedule Exercising of Choices August 14 to 18, 203 Announcement of seat allocation result August 23, 2023 Online Acceptance of allocated seat August 24 to 28, 2023 Submission of Documents August 24 to 28, 2023 Round 2 Counselling Schedule Declaration of vacant seat position September 4, 2023 Announcement of seat allocation result September 4, 2023 Online Acceptance of allocated seat September 5 to 11, 2023 Submission of Documents September 5 to 11, 2023

How to Exercise Web Options for AIIMS Paramedical Counselling 2023?

Check out the below-mentioned steps to exercise web choices:

Step 1: Visit www.aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: The portal link will be activated for qualified candidates on "MyPage"

Step 3: Now, log in with the registered credentials

Step 4: Exercise choice filling and option locking

Step 5: Save the filled-in preferences

