AIIMS Paramedical Counselling 2023 Commences at aiimsexams.ac.in; Exercise Web Options Here

AIIMS Paramedical counselling 2023 began on August 14, 2023. Candidates qualified for the AIIMS Paramedical exam can now start exercising their web options (choosing their preferred colleges and courses) on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.
The last date to exercise web options for the AIIMS Paramedical round-1 counselling is August 18, 2023. AIIMS, Delhi will announce the Round-1 seat allocation result on 23rd August 2023. Meanwhile, candidates can get the direct link for applying for AIIMS, Paramedical counselling 2023 here.
AIIMS Paramedical Counselling 2023- Click Here
AIIMS Paramedical Counselling 2023 Dates
Check mandatory events alongside the schedule below:
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
Round 1 Counselling Schedule
|
Exercising of Choices
|
August 14 to 18, 203
|
Announcement of seat allocation result
|
August 23, 2023
|
Online Acceptance of allocated seat
|
August 24 to 28, 2023
|
Submission of Documents
|
August 24 to 28, 2023
|
Round 2 Counselling Schedule
|
Declaration of vacant seat position
|
September 4, 2023
|
Announcement of seat allocation result
|
September 4, 2023
|
Online Acceptance of allocated seat
|
September 5 to 11, 2023
|
Submission of Documents
|
September 5 to 11, 2023
How to Exercise Web Options for AIIMS Paramedical Counselling 2023?
Check out the below-mentioned steps to exercise web choices:
Step 1: Visit www.aiimsexams.ac.in
Step 2: The portal link will be activated for qualified candidates on "MyPage"
Step 3: Now, log in with the registered credentials
Step 4: Exercise choice filling and option locking
Step 5: Save the filled-in preferences
