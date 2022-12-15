AILET 2023 Result Expected Soon at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, Get Updates Here

AILET 2023: As per the reports, the National Law University (NLU), Delhi is expected to declare the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 result soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the AILET 2023 result at the official website i.e. nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Moreover, National Law University will soon release the AILET 2023 final answer key. Based on that AILET result will be declared.

The AILET provisional answer key was uploaded on December 12, 2022, in online mode. Candidates were also given the facility to challenge the provisional answer key. After receiving objections, the AILET answer key objection window was closed on December 14, 2022. The university will now release a final answer key considering the objections raised.

How To Check AILET 2023 Result?

The AILET 2023 was conducted on December 11, 2022, in offline mode. Now, it is expected that the officials will soon declare the AILET result 2023. Candidates can follow these steps to download the AILET 2023 result -

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the notification panel

Step 3: Click on AILET result link for the specific course

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the AILET 2023 scorecard

AILET Cut off 2023

Based on the candidate’s feedback, the AILET 2023 was lengthy and moderately - difficult exam. The questions asked in logical reasoning and the English language were difficult. Based on the difficulty level of the exam and question paper analysis, the AILET cut off is expected to be lower than the previous year cut-offs. The good score for general category candidates can be around 80-90 for securing admission to BA LLB programme of the university.

AILET Exam

The National Law University (NLU) conducted the AILET 2023 exam on December 11, 2022. It is a national-level law entrance examination conducted by the National Law University Delhi every year. The exam is held for admission to B.A.LL.B.(Hons.), LL.M., and Ph.D. Programmes offered by the National Law University (NLU) Delhi.

