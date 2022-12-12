AILET Question Papers 2023 (OUT): Download Master Question Booklet For LLM, LLB and PhD Here

AILET Question Papers 2023: As per the recent updates, the National Law University (NLU), Delhi has released the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 question papers pdf today - December 12, 2022. Candidates can download AILET question paper 2023 pdf in online mode at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The officials have released the AILET question papers 2023 for BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes.

Along with the question papers, the provisional AILET answer key 2023 has also been released. Candidates will be able to download the same by clicking on the Pdf link. AILET is held for admission to BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes in offline mode in around 39 cities in the country.

AILET Question Paper for B.A.LL.B. (HONS.) - Direct Link (Available Now)

AILET Question Paper for LLM - Direct Link (Available Now)

AILET Question Paper for PhD - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download AILET Question Paper 2023?

Candidates can download the master question paper of AILET 2023 online at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. They can go through the steps to know how to download AILET 2023 question paper -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NLU Delhi - nludelhi.ac.in.

2nd Step - Now, scroll down and go the notification section.

4th Step - On the new page, click on the programme-wise AILET question paper link.

5th Step - The question paper of AILET will be displayed on the screen.

AILET Answer Key 2023

The officials have also released the answer key of AILET 2023. Candidates have been given the option to raise objections against AILET 2023 answer key. The last date to challenge the provisional answer key December 14, 2022. Also, candidates must note that while raising objections, the question number must tally with the AILET question booklet. If the objections submitted do not match, then it will be considered invalid. Also, they need to pay Rs.500 for every objections raised.

