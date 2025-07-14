AIMA MAT CBT 2025 Registration Closing Today, Apply Now; Check Exam Dates Here

AIMA MAT 2025: The All India Management Association (AIMA) will close the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) Registration for Computer-Based Test (CBT) Exam today, July 14, 2025. Students can visit the official website at mat.aima.in to register themselves online as soon as possible.
AIMA MAT CBT Exam 2025 Key Highlights
Students can find the important details related to AIMA MAT CBT Exam 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Management Aptitude Test (MAT)
|
Board name
|
All India Management Association (AIMA)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
mat.aima.in
|
Exam mode
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|
Log in credentials
|
Email ID
Password
|
Cities
|
28 across India
|
Programmes
|
MBA
PGDM
|
Exam date
|
July 20, 2025
|
Admit card release date
|
July 17, 2025 at 5 PM
|
Result date
|
July 24, 2025
How to Apply Online for AIMA MAT CBT Exam 2025
Students seeking admission in AIMA MAT CBT Exam 2025 can follow the given steps to register themselves online on the official website:
- Visit mat.aima.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘Register’ button
- Enter your personal information to create an account
- Unique credentials would be sent to you via email
- Enter it to log in to your account
- In the dashboard, visit the register option
- Enter your academic and other details
- Upload the scanned copies of required documents
- Choose your preferred Management Institutes (MIs) from the list
- Pay the online applicable fee
- Submit the form
- Check and download for later use
This special session offers new and previous test-takers a chance to secure admission to MBA/PGDM programs at various Indian management institutes.
