AIMA MAT CBT 2025 Registration Closing Today, Apply Now; Check Exam Dates Here

AIMA MAT 2025: AIMA is set to close the registration for the AIMA MAT 2025 Computer-Based Test (CBT) today, July 14, 2025. Students seeking admission in MBA/PGDM courses can register online at mat.aima.in.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi
Jul 14, 2025, 18:43 IST
AIMA MAT CBT Exam 2025 registration close on July 14.
AIMA MAT 2025: The All India Management Association (AIMA) will close the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) Registration for Computer-Based Test (CBT) Exam today, July 14, 2025. Students can visit the official website at mat.aima.in to register themselves online as soon as possible. 

AIMA MAT CBT Exam 2025 Key Highlights 

Students can find the important details related to AIMA MAT CBT Exam 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Management Aptitude Test (MAT)

Board name 

All India Management Association (AIMA)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

mat.aima.in

Exam mode 

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Log in credentials 

Email ID

Password 

Cities 

28 across India 

Programmes 

MBA

PGDM

Exam date 

July 20, 2025

Admit card release date 

July 17, 2025 at 5 PM

Result date 

July 24, 2025

How to Apply Online for AIMA MAT CBT Exam 2025

Students seeking admission in AIMA MAT CBT Exam 2025 can follow the given steps to register themselves online on the official website:

  1. Visit mat.aima.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘Register’ button
  3. Enter your personal information to create an account 
  4. Unique credentials would be sent to you via email
  5. Enter it to log in to your account
  6. In the dashboard, visit the register option
  7. Enter your academic and other details 
  8. Upload the scanned copies of required documents
  9. Choose your preferred Management Institutes (MIs) from the list
  10. Pay the online applicable fee 
  11. Submit the form 
  12. Check and download for later use

This special session offers new and previous test-takers a chance to secure admission to MBA/PGDM programs at various Indian management institutes.

    Latest Education News