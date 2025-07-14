AIMA MAT CBT 2025 Registration Closing Today, Apply Now; Check Exam Dates Here

AIMA MAT 2025: The All India Management Association (AIMA) will close the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) Registration for Computer-Based Test (CBT) Exam today, July 14, 2025. Students can visit the official website at mat.aima.in to register themselves online as soon as possible.

AIMA MAT CBT Exam 2025 Key Highlights

Students can find the important details related to AIMA MAT CBT Exam 2025 here: