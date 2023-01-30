    AISHE Report 2020-21: Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh has most HEIs, Ladakh has least

    The MoE on Sunday released the AISHE report 2020-21 on its official website. As per the report, states like Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have the highest number of universities, and Ladakh has the least. Read more details here

    Updated: Jan 30, 2023 15:07 IST
    AISHE Report 2020-21
    AISHE Report 2020-21

    AISHE Report 2020-21: The Ministry of Education (MoE) released the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) report of the year 2020-21 on Sunday, January 29, 2023, on its official website. The education ministry has been conducting the AISHE since 2011, which covers all the higher educational institutions (HEIs)located in the country. According to the report, Rajasthan has the maximum number of universities in India followed by Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. 

    AISHE Final Report 2020-21 - Direct Link (Check Here)

    The AISHE report also reveals the name of districts with the maximum number of colleges. Go through the data mentioned in the table given below.

    States

    No. of Universities

    Rajasthan

    92

    Uttar Pradesh

    84

    Gujarat

    83

    Madhya Pradesh

    74

    Karnataka

    72

    Maharashtra 

    71

    Tamil Nadu

    59

    Haryana 

    56

    West Bengal

    52

    Andhra Pradesh 

    45

    According to the report, Ladakh has 2 universities which is the lowest number, followed by Goa and Chandigarh with three universities each. 

    The AISHE report has also released the names of the districts having a maximum number of colleges, have a look at the data released by the AISHE report 2020-2021 in the table given below.

    Name of Districts

    Maximum Number of Colleges

    Bengaluru Urban

    1058

    Jaipur

    671

    Hyderabad 

    488

    Pune

    466

    Prayagraj

    374

    Rangareddi 

    345

    Bhopal

    327

    Nagpur 

    318

    Ghazipur 

    316

    Sikar 

    308

    As per the report, the college density is the number of colleges per lakh eligible population i.e. population in the age group 18-23 years, varies from 8 in Bihar to 62 in Karnataka as compared to the All India average of 31. This was 27 in 2014-15. The state-wise number of colleges and the college density are mentioned below.

    Name of State

    No. of Colleges

    Colleges per lakh population 

    Uttar Pradesh

    8114

    32

    Maharashtra 

    4532

    34

    Karnataka

    4233

    62

    Rajasthan

    3694

    40

    According to the AISHE report, the top 10 states in terms of the number of colleges in India are Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana and Kerala, each having at least 29 or more colleges per lakh population.

    Also Read: IIT Hyderabad Launches First Ever B.Tech in Computational Engineering

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories