AISHE Report 2020-21: Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh has most HEIs, Ladakh has least

AISHE Report 2020-21: The Ministry of Education (MoE) released the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) report of the year 2020-21 on Sunday, January 29, 2023, on its official website. The education ministry has been conducting the AISHE since 2011, which covers all the higher educational institutions (HEIs)located in the country. According to the report, Rajasthan has the maximum number of universities in India followed by Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat.

The AISHE report also reveals the name of districts with the maximum number of colleges. Go through the data mentioned in the table given below.

States No. of Universities Rajasthan 92 Uttar Pradesh 84 Gujarat 83 Madhya Pradesh 74 Karnataka 72 Maharashtra 71 Tamil Nadu 59 Haryana 56 West Bengal 52 Andhra Pradesh 45

According to the report, Ladakh has 2 universities which is the lowest number, followed by Goa and Chandigarh with three universities each.

The AISHE report has also released the names of the districts having a maximum number of colleges, have a look at the data released by the AISHE report 2020-2021 in the table given below.

Name of Districts Maximum Number of Colleges Bengaluru Urban 1058 Jaipur 671 Hyderabad 488 Pune 466 Prayagraj 374 Rangareddi 345 Bhopal 327 Nagpur 318 Ghazipur 316 Sikar 308

As per the report, the college density is the number of colleges per lakh eligible population i.e. population in the age group 18-23 years, varies from 8 in Bihar to 62 in Karnataka as compared to the All India average of 31. This was 27 in 2014-15. The state-wise number of colleges and the college density are mentioned below.

Name of State No. of Colleges Colleges per lakh population Uttar Pradesh 8114 32 Maharashtra 4532 34 Karnataka 4233 62 Rajasthan 3694 40

According to the AISHE report, the top 10 states in terms of the number of colleges in India are Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana and Kerala, each having at least 29 or more colleges per lakh population.

