AKTU to Close Window to Submit Incomplete Forms for Odd Semester exams 2022-23 Today, Check at aktu.ac.in

AKTU Odd Semester Exams 2022-23: Lucknow’s Dr. APJ Adbul Kalam Technical University will be closing the window for candidates to submit missing or incomplete application forms and exam fees for the AKTU Odd Semester Exams 2022-23 today. As per the extended schedule, today - January 3, 2023, is the last date for candidates to submit the applications for the UG and PG Postgraduate Odd semester exams.

The university in the official notification released, has informed the candidates that in case there are any changes required in the academic status, semester of subjects, etc candidates are required to use the ‘pre-exam work’ link under the examination tab on the official website.

How to Submit the AKTU Odd Semester Incomplete Forms

Step 1: Visit the official website of AKTU

Step 2: Click on Examination Link

Step 3: Click on the Pre-Exam Work link

Step 4: Complete the Application form and submit the requisite fee

Step 5: Click on the final submission link

Along with the extension of the dates, AKTU has also released the final list of exam centres for the AKTU Odd Semester Examinations 2022-23. Candidates appearing for the AKTU Phase 1 Odd Semester exams can check the final AKTU Exam centres list on the official website.

AKTU will be conducting Phase 1 Odd Semester examinations for Regular and Carry Over students except for the first and third semester exams of the B.Tech, B.Pharm, MCA, MBA programmes from January 4 to 25, 2023.

