Allahabad University UG Admission 2022: Registrations begin at allduniv.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

Allahabad University UG Admission 2022: Allahabad University has commenced the registration and application process for the undergraduate programmes. Students who have cleared the CUET UG 2022 exams can visit the official website of Allahabad University to register for UG Admissions.

According to the schedule given, the Allahabad University UG Admission registration process will be conducted until October 15, 2022. Students must note that those who have appeared and qualified the CUET UG 2022 exams will be eligible to apply for the Allahabad University admissions which will be conducted through the CUET scores of the candidates.

Official notification - Direct Link

Registrations - Direct Link Here

Students interested are first required to create a profile on the university website and use the login credentials to apply for UG Admission within the time window provided. Before applying for UG Admissions, however, students are advised to first read through the eligibility criteria provided for the different subjects. Candidates can also follow the instructions given below to apply for Allahabad University UG Admissions 2022.

Allahabad University UG Admission Registrations

Step 1: Visit the Allahabad University official website

Step 2: Click on the UG Admission notification or click on the link available here

Step 3: Click on ‘Register’ and complete the online registration process

Step 4: Apply for the admission process by entering the required details in the admission application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

When filling out the Allahabad University applications for UG Admissions students are required to fill in the choice of course for the allotment procedure. The seat allotment to the UG programmes will be conducted based on the choices entered by students in the choice-filling procedure.

