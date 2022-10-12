Ambedkar University 2022 Application Window for UG Courses To Close Today, Apply For AUD Admissions at audcuet.samarth.edu.in

Ambedkar University UG Admission 2022: As per the recent updates, the Ambedkar University will be closing the admission application window for undergraduate (UG) courses today on 12th October 2022. Candidates who are yet to fill up the form can apply for AUD UG by at audcuet.samarth.edu.in till 11:59 pm tonight. Candidates must note that the Ambedkar University UG admission 2022 will be based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET - UG) entrance exam.

Only those who have appeared for the entrance exam are eligible to apply for Ambedkar University UG admission 2022. Once the application window closes, the Ambedkar University admissions 2022 merit list release date will be released by the varsity soon. Once released, the AUD merit list schedule can be checked on the official website - aud.ac.in.

Ambedkar University UG Admission 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Apply for Ambedkar University UG Admission 2022?

Through their CUET UG scores 2022, candidates can apply for admission into various UG programmes - BA Hons Political Science, BBA, BA Hons Hindi, BA Hons Economics, BA Hons Sociology, BA Hons History, some vocational programmes. To fill the Ambedkar University UG admission form, candidates will have to visit the official website - aud.ac.in or audcuet.samarth.edu.in.

On the homepage, candidates have to click UG Admissions 2022. On the new page with login window, nter the CUET UG application number to log in. Now, fill in the AUD application form and upload all the required documents. Also, enter the choices and preferences and pay the application fees. After completing all these processes, submit the form and download it.

Ambedkar University UG Admission 2022 Merit List

As of now, the officials have not announced the date for the release of Ambedkar University merit lists for UG programmes. However, it is expected to be released soon now. Once released, the AUD 2022 merit list schedule will be available online on the official website - aud.ac.in. Ambedkar University will be admitting candidates based on their CUET UG 2022 exam this year. Through their CUET Scores, candidates can apply for admissions into various UG programmes.