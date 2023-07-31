Andaman and Nicobar NEET UG Merit Lists Released, Get Direct PDFs Links Here

  1. Home
ANIIMS NEET UG Counselling 2023:  Department of Medical Education and Research, Andaman and Nicobar has issued the provisional merit lists for MBBS courses online. Registered candidates can download it from the official website - collegeadmission.andaman.gov.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Jul 31, 2023 13:18 IST
Andaman and Nicobar NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Department of Higher Education, Andaman and Nicobar (ANIIMS) has released the provisional merit list for the eligible candidates for MBBS courses for the academic session 2023-24, in online mode. Candidates can check and download the merit lists through the official website - collegeadmission.andaman.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the final merit list will be displayed on August 1, 2023, at 5 PM. The ANIIMS NEET UG round 1 counselling and verification will be held between August 3 to 4, 2023. The last date for candidates to join or report to the allotted course is August 8, 2023.

ANIIMS NEET Counselling Merit List 2023 Official Links

Candidates can click on the direct links provided below to download the provisional merit lists for Andaman and Nicobar NEET UG 2023. 

NEET Merit Lists

Direct Links

Provisional merit list for MBBS course

Click Here

Category I for MBBS Course

Click Here

Category III A for MBBS Course

Click Here

Category III AB 

Click Here

EWS candidates

Click Here

Category II

Click Here

Category III B

Click Here

Category IV

Click Here

Details mentioned on the ANIIMS NEET UG Counselling 2023 Merit Lists 2023

The Andaman and Nicobar NEET UG provisional rank lists for MBBS programmes will have the below-given details mentioned on it.

Serial number

Admission number

Name of the candidate

Gender

DOB

Category

NEET Roll number

NEET Percentile

NEET AI rank

Remarks (if any)

How to download the Andaman and Nicobar NEET UG counselling round 1 merit list 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the provisional merit lists for Andaman and Nicobar NEET undergraduate counselling 2023. 

Step 1: Visit the official website - collegeadmission.andaman.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the announcements tab available on the homepage

Step 3: The provisional merit lists for Andaman and Nicobar NEET UG counselling round 1 will appear on the screen

Step 4: Click on the desired merit list link and download the pdf for future use

