MP NEET Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Today, Check Documents Required Here

MP NEET Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh will end the counselling registration process for MP MBBS, BDS courses today: July 31, 2023. Candidates who have qualified for the NEET 2023 and haven’t registered yet can fill out the counselling registration form through the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

They need to enter the necessary details in the login window to register for medical counselling. According to the released schedule, the candidates can submit their applications by July 31, 2023. The state merit list for the registered candidates will be published on August 1, 2023.

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG counselling 2023 dates

Candidates who are interested in applying for the MP NEET counselling can check the counselling dates given in the table below:

Events Schedule Last date to register for MP NEET counselling July 31, 2023 Announcement of state merit list of registered candidates August 1, 2023 Choice filling and locking by MP domicile registered candidates August 2 to 4, 2023 Release of MP seat allotment result round 1 August 7, 2023 Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college for documents verifications and admission August 8 to 14, 2023 Choose for upgradation via candidate's login after admission August 8 to 14, 2023 Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission at college level August 8 to 14, 2023

Documents required for MP NEET Counselling 2023

Candidates need to submit the relevant documents that are mentioned below at the time of the MP NEET UG counselling registrations.

NEET scorecard Domicile certificate NEET 2023 admit card Income certificate Class 10 marksheet Class 12 marksheet Caste certificate (if applicable) Affidavit of not being the domicile of stated other than MP Candidate class certificate (PH/FF/SN)

How to fill out the MP NEET counselling registration form 2023 online?

Candidates can go through the steps that are mentioned below to register for MP NEET UG round 1 counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Fill out the required details such as NEET UG roll number and password in the login window available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the details such as NEET scores and other required information in the provided space

Step 4: Submit the application fees and then save

Step 5: Download the counselling registration confirmation page and print a hardcopy for future reference

