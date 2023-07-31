  1. Home
  2. News
  3. MP NEET Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Today, Check Documents Required Here

MP NEET Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Today, Check Documents Required Here

MP NEET UG Counselling 2023: DME, Madhya Pradesh will close the registrations for MP NEET UG counselling today: July 31, 2023. Qualified NEET 2023 candidates who are yet to register can apply at dme.mponline.gov.in. Check the documents required here.

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 31, 2023 12:02 IST
MP NEET Counselling 2023
MP NEET Counselling 2023

MP NEET Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh will end the counselling registration process for MP MBBS, BDS courses today: July 31, 2023. Candidates who have qualified for the NEET 2023 and haven’t registered yet can fill out the counselling registration form through the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in. 

They need to enter the necessary details in the login window to register for medical counselling. According to the released schedule, the candidates can submit their applications by July 31, 2023. The state merit list for the registered candidates will be published on August 1, 2023. 

MP NEET Counselling 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG counselling 2023 dates

Candidates who are interested in applying for the MP NEET counselling can check the counselling dates given in the table below:

Events 

Schedule 

Last date to register for MP NEET counselling

July 31, 2023

Announcement of state merit list of registered candidates 

August 1, 2023

Choice filling and locking by MP domicile registered candidates

August 2 to 4, 2023

Release of MP seat allotment result round 1 

August 7, 2023 

Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college for documents verifications and admission

August 8 to 14, 2023

Choose for upgradation via candidate's login after admission

August 8 to 14, 2023

Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission at college level 

August 8 to 14, 2023

Documents required for MP NEET Counselling 2023

Candidates need to submit the relevant documents that are mentioned below at the time of the MP NEET UG counselling registrations.

NEET scorecard

Domicile certificate

NEET 2023 admit card

Income certificate

Class 10 marksheet

Class 12 marksheet

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Affidavit of not being the domicile of stated other than MP

Candidate class certificate (PH/FF/SN)

  

How to fill out the MP NEET counselling registration form 2023 online?

Candidates can go through the steps that are mentioned below to register for MP NEET UG round 1 counselling: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in 

Step 2: Fill out the required details such as NEET UG roll number and password in the login window available on the homepage 

Step 3: Enter the details such as NEET scores and other required information in the provided space

Step 4: Submit the application fees and then save

Step 5: Download the counselling registration confirmation page and print a hardcopy for future reference

Also Read: Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023 Merit List for Round 1 Out, Download PDF Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023