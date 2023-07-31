  1. Home
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023 Merit List for Round 1 Out, Download PDF Here

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023:  Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana has issued the provisional merit list for the Haryana NEET UG 2023 round 1 online. Registered candidates can download the seat allotment list from the official website - uhsrugcounselling.com. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 31, 2023 11:08 IST
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana has released the provisional merit list for the Haryana NEET UG 2023 round 1 in online mode. Candidates who have registered for the Haryana NEET UG counselling 2023 under the 85% state quota can check and download the seat allotment list from the official website - uhsrugcounselling.com.

As per the official notice, candidates can submit their grievances (if any) against the round 1 seat allotment from the admission portal by entering the necessary login credentials in the candidate's portal upto July 31, 2023, (12 noon). Candidates who have been allotted MBBS and BDS seats are required to make the payment of the tuition fees between July 31 to August 4, 2023, by 5 PM.

Haryana NEET Counselling Round 1 Merit List 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates

Medical aspirants can check the dates related to the Haryana NEET counselling 2023 for round 1 in the table given below:

Events

Dates 

Provisional allocation of seats

July 30, 2023 (at 5 pm)

Grievances if any on the provisional allocation list

July 31, 2023 (upto 12 pm)

Online deposition of tuition fee only through the admission web portal

July 31 to August 4, 2023 (upto 5 pm)

Document verification

August 5, 2023 (from 9 am onwards) to August 7, 2023

Downloading of provisional admission letter after successful documents verification

August 5 to 8, 2023

Last date for joining in the allotted institute 

August 8, 2023 (upto 5 pm)

How to download the Haryana NEET UG counselling round 1 merit list 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the provisional merit list for Haryana NEET undergraduate counselling 2023. 

Step 1: Visit the official website - uhsrugcounselling.com

Step 2: The provisional merit list for Haryana NEET UG counselling round 1 will be available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on it and the merit list will open in the new window

Step 4: Go through the details and download it for future reference

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Released, Report to Allotted Colleges from July 31
