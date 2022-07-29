    Anna University Convocation 2022: PM Modi Attends 42nd Convocation as Chief Guest

    Anna University Convocation 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attended the 42nd convocation ceremony at Anna University. As per the schedule, PM Modi has addressed the graduating batch and awarded gold medals to all students. Get updates here 

    Updated: Jul 29, 2022 11:36 IST
    Anna University Convocation 2022
    Anna University Convocation 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi awarded gold medals and certificates to 69 students and address the gathering at the  Anna University 42nd convocation.  This list of gold medalists was prepared by the University. All these students received their medals from PM Modi himself.  Anna University was established on 4th September 1978. It is named after C. N. Annadurai, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. It has 13 Constituent Colleges, 494 Affiliated Colleges spread over Tamil Nadu and 3 Regional Campuses - Tirunelveli, Madurai and Coimbatore.
     
    This is not the first time that PM Modi will be attending a convocation ceremony. Before this, PM Modi also attended the convocation of the Indian School of Business (ISB) and even there he addressed the gathering after the awards. 

    Tweet from PMO India 

    PMO India tweeted, "Congratulations to all those who are graduating today in Anna University’s 42nd convocation. You would have already built a future for yourselves in your minds. Therefore, today is not only a day of achievements but also of aspirations: PM @narendramodi." Check tweet below - 

     

    The whole world is looking at India’s youth with hope, Says PM Modi in his Speech 

    In his address at the 42nd convocation of Anna University, PM Modi congratulated all the students and said, "You would have already built a future for yourselves in your minds. Therefore, today is not only a day of achievements but also of aspirations: PM @narendramodi. The whole world is looking at India’s youth with hope. Because you are the growth engines of the country and India is the world’s growth engine." 
     
    He also stated, " Our start-ups too received record funding post-pandemic. Above all this, India’s position in the international trade dynamics is at its best ever. In the last year, India was the world’s second-largest mobile phone manufacturer. Innovation is becoming a way of life. In just the last 6 years,  the number of recognised start-ups increased by 15,000 percent."  

     

