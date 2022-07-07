AP EAMCET 2022 Answer Key Release Date Confirmed, AP EAPCET Answer Keys to be Out on 12th July at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET 2022 Answer Key (Date and Time): With the AP EAPCET 2022 Entrance Exam for Engineering and Agriculture streams concluded, the exam authority is now expected to release the answer keys for the same. To keep candidates informed about the upcoming activities as part of the exam cycle, the exam authority will release the AP EAMCET answer key on 12th and 13th July 2022. Once released, candidates will have to visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in to download the same. AP EAMCET 2022 answer key will be released separately for Engineering and Agriculture and Pharmacy exams.

AP EAMCET 2022 Answer Key Date

Overview Details AP EAMCET Engineering answer key 12th July 2022 at 5 pm Last date to raise objections on Engineering key 14th July 2022 till 5 pm AP EAPCET Agriculture and Pharmacy answer key 13th July 2022 at 9 am Last date to raise objections on Agriculture key 15th July 2022 till 9 am

AP EAMCET 2022 Answer Key Date and Time Announced

As per the announced date, the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy (AP EAPCET or AP EAMCET) will be released on 12th and 13th July 2022. For the AP EAMCET engineering exam, the preliminary answer key will be released on 12th July 2022 at 5 PM. However, for the Agriculture and Pharmacy paper, the EAPCET answer key will be released on 13th July at 9 AM. Students must note that these AP EAMCET answer keys 2022 will be only provisional in nature for the exams held from 4th to 8th July 2022 and 11th and 12th July.

Challenging the Preliminary AP EAMCET Answer Key 2022

The authorities have also allowed the candidates to raise objections against the AP EAMCET answer key 2022. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answers given in the AP EAMCET 2022 answer key will be able to raise objections in the online mode. They will be able to challenge the model AP EAPCET answer key for Engineering and Agriculture and Pharmacy till 14th and 15th July 2022 respectively.

AP EAMCET Result 2022

The authorities will release the final answer key of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2022 after considering the objections raised by the candidates if any. Based on the final answer key of Andhra Pradesh EAMCET, the authorities will announce the result.

