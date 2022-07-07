Karnataka GNM Supplementary Result 2022 Declared, Check KSDNEB GNM Nursing Results at ksdneb.org

Karnataka GNM Supplementary Result 2022 Declared: As per the latest update, the Karnataka GNM Supplementary Result 2022 has been declared today afternoon. The Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board, KSDNEB has announced the KSDNEB GNM Nursing Results for the recently held Supplementary Examination on 7th July 2022. Candidates who have participated in the Nursing Examination, can now check their individual results online by logging on official website - ksdneb.org. Alternatively, candidates can also check the Karnataka GNM Supplementary Result 2022 by clicking on the direct link provided below:

Karnataka GNM Supplementary Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Regular Results Out in Feb, Supply Results Declared Now

Candidates should note that the Karnataka GNM Result 2022 declared today is for the supplementary exam that was held recently. The regular term result for Karnataka Nursing Exam 2022 was announced in February 2022. However, owing to the request from candidates who had not done well in the entrance test, the exam authority had asked for supplementary exams to be held. The KSDNEB has now declared the results for supplementary exam.

How to check KSDNEB Nursing Result 2022 online?

Like all other important results, the Karnataka Nursing Result 2022 for Supply Exam have been declared online on the official website. Candidates can follow the step-wise guide provided below to check their KSDNEB Nursing Results 2022 online:

Step 1: Log onto the portal - ksdneb.org

For more details related to the Karnataka GNM Result 2022, candidates can also refer to the detailed notification provided on the official website.

