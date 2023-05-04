AP EAMCET 2023 Application Correction Process Commence, Know How to Edit Here

AP EAMCET 2023: As per the recent updates, JNTU Anantapur on behalf of APSCHE has commenced the application correction process for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test today, May 4, 2023, in online mode. Those registered candidates who want to make the corrections in their AP EAMCET application form 2023 can edit the required particulars in their application form through the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

According to the schedule, the last date to make the corrections in the AP EAMCET application form 2023 is May 6. The examination authority will conduct the AP EAPCET engineering exam from May 15 to 19, 2023 and the exam for agriculture and pharmacy papers will be held between May 22 to 23, 2023.

How to Edit AP EAMCET 2023 Application Form?

Those candidates who have already registered and want to make the necessary modifications in their application form can follow the below-given steps to know how to edit the application form.

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSCHE i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/APSCHEHome.aspx

Step 2: Click on the AP EAPCET 2023 tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, look for the AP EAMCET application correction link

Step 4: After this, enter all the required details such as payment reference ID, registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, mobile number etc

Step 5: Make the required corrections in the application form

Step 6: Go through the entire application form and then click on the final submission

Step 7: Download and take a printout of it for further reference

AP EAMCET 2023 Admit Card

According to the given schedule, the admit card for the AP EAMCET exam will be made available to download from May 9, 2023, onwards. As per the past year’s trends, the AP EAMCET admit card will have the details like roll number, exam centre details, and candidates' personal information. The AP EAMCET admit card 2023 is a mandatory document to carry at the exam centre on the date of the exam as no candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall without the hall ticket.

