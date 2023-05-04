CUET PG 2023 Registrations Closes Tomorrow at cuet.nta.nic.in, Check Steps to Apply Here

CUET PG 2023 Registrations: NTA will end the application process for Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 exam tomorrow, May 5, in online mode. Interested candidates who are wishing to apply for the entrance exam and have not registered yet can register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official portal i.e. cuet.nta.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the last date for registrations was April 19, 2023, but later the examination authority extended the registration dates to May 5, 2023. Candidates who are yet to register can submit their registration form by May 5, 2023, till 9.50 PM, whereas they can make the payment of the application fee by 11.50 PM. Candidates are advised to complete the registrations before the deadline as no further extensions will be provided by the authorities.

CUET PG 2023 Important Dates

Candidates appearing for the CUET postgraduate exam to get admission into various postgraduate programmes can check the important dates mentioned in the table below:

Events Dates CUET PG Application Correction Window May 6 to May 8, 2023 CUET PG 2023 Exam June 5 to 12, 2023 Declaration of CUET PG 2023 Result To be announced

How to register for CUET PG 2023?

To register for the CUET PG entrance exam 2023, candidates are required to fill out the necessary details in the application form online. They can go through the steps given below to complete the application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA i.e. cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the CUET PG 2023 registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login page will open, now register by filling out the required credentials

Step 4: After this, enter all the necessary details in the application form

Step 5: Make the online fee payment of application fee as prescribed

Step 6: Cross-check the details and then submit the CUET PG 2023 application form

Step 7: Download and print a hard copy of it for future references

