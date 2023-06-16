AP EAMCET 2023: Notification Issued for Uploading Qualifying Exam Marks

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

AP EAMCET 2023: APSCHE has released a notification for candidates who have qualified the AP EAMCET 2023 exams. According to the notification, candidates who have passed the EAPCET 2023 exams but have not uploaded their qualifying exams or have been rejected earlier for not submitting the required documents can upload the same from today, June 16 to June 20, 2023.

The notification also states that students who passed the intermediate-advanced supplementary exams of AP/ Telangana and qualified the AP EAPCET 2023 exams need not upload their marks.

Official notification - Click Here

Steps to Upload Qualifying Marks

Candidates who have qualified the exams can follow the below given steps to upload their qualifying exam marks.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAPCET

Step 2: Click on the Declaration form link or Click Here

Step 3: Enter the registration number, EAPCET hall ticket number, and mobile number

Step 4: Fill in the necessary details and download the form fur further reference

Notification Regarding Hall Ticket Number

students who have passed the intermediate exams of AP/ Telangana but have not given their second-year hall ticket number in the applications are required to submit a copy of their second-year hall ticket with a request to make the necessary corrections in the qualifying exam hall ticket number mentioning their AP EAMCET 2023 application number/ hall ticket number to the mail id helpdeskapeapcet2023@gmail.com.

