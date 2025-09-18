RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
AP EAPCET 2025 Final Phase Allotment Postponed to September 20, Check Revised Schedule Here

Sep 18, 2025, 16:37 IST

APSCHE has posponed the AP EAPCET 2025 third and final phase allotment result release. According to the revised dates, the final phase allotment result will now be announced on September 20. Check the revised schedule here

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Allotment Postponed
Key Points

  • APSCHE has postponed the dates for EAPCET 2025 final phase allotment
  • As per the revised schedule EAPCET Final round allotment result will be out on Sept 20
  • Candidates can check college wise allotment and download allotment order at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP EAPCET 2025 Counselling: APSCHE has postponed the AP EAMCET counselling 2025 final round seat allotment result. According to the revised dates, the final phase seat allotment result will now be announced on September 20, 2025. Candidates participating in the AP EAMCET 2025 third and final round allotment can check their result through the link on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP EAPCET 2025 Final Round Revised Schedule

Candidates participating in the AP EAMCET 2025 final round seat allotment can check the revised schedule below

Activity Dates
Final round allotment result September 20, 2025
Reporting to colleges On or before September 23, 2025

AP EAPCET 2025 Final Phase Allotment: How to Download

Candidates can download their AP EAMCET 2025 third and final round allotment order using the steps provided below

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAMCET counselling

Step 2: Click on the Allotment Order link

Step 3: Login with the hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Download the allotment order for further reference

Also Read: AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling Live: Download APSCHE Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Postponed, Check Revised Schedule at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

