AP EAPCET 2025 Final Phase Allotment Postponed to September 20, Check Revised Schedule Here

AP EAPCET 2025 Counselling: APSCHE has postponed the AP EAMCET counselling 2025 final round seat allotment result. According to the revised dates, the final phase seat allotment result will now be announced on September 20, 2025. Candidates participating in the AP EAMCET 2025 third and final round allotment can check their result through the link on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP EAPCET 2025 Final Round Revised Schedule

Candidates participating in the AP EAMCET 2025 final round seat allotment can check the revised schedule below

Activity Dates Final round allotment result September 20, 2025 Reporting to colleges On or before September 23, 2025

AP EAPCET 2025 Final Phase Allotment: How to Download

Candidates can download their AP EAMCET 2025 third and final round allotment order using the steps provided below