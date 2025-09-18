AP EAPCET 2025 Final Phase Allotment Postponed to September 20, Check Revised Schedule Here

Key Points
- APSCHE has postponed the dates for EAPCET 2025 final phase allotment
- As per the revised schedule EAPCET Final round allotment result will be out on Sept 20
- Candidates can check college wise allotment and download allotment order at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in
AP EAPCET 2025 Counselling: APSCHE has postponed the AP EAMCET counselling 2025 final round seat allotment result. According to the revised dates, the final phase seat allotment result will now be announced on September 20, 2025. Candidates participating in the AP EAMCET 2025 third and final round allotment can check their result through the link on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in
AP EAPCET 2025 Final Round Revised Schedule
Candidates participating in the AP EAMCET 2025 final round seat allotment can check the revised schedule below
|Activity
|Dates
|Final round allotment result
|September 20, 2025
|Reporting to colleges
|On or before September 23, 2025
AP EAPCET 2025 Final Phase Allotment: How to Download
Candidates can download their AP EAMCET 2025 third and final round allotment order using the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAMCET counselling
Step 2: Click on the Allotment Order link
Step 3: Login with the hall ticket number and date of birth
Step 4: Download the allotment order for further reference
Also Read: AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling Live: Download APSCHE Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Postponed, Check Revised Schedule at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation