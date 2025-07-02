AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Registration Starts from 7 July at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, Check Important Dates Here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced that the AP EAMCET 2025 counselling registration will now begin on July 7, as per the latest update from Manabadi. This is 10 days earlier than the previously announced date of July 17. The counselling is for admission into engineering, pharmacy, and other related courses.

The official AP EAMCET counselling portal 2025 at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in is now live. Students will soon be able to download the admission brochure from the website and get complete details about the counselling process.

Candidates who moved from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh between June 2, 2014 and June 1, 2024, need to submit a Local Status Certificate. Private candidates must submit a Residence Certificate showing they have lived in the state for seven years before completing their SSC (or equivalent exam).