Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Registration Starts from 7 July at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, Check Important Dates Here

AP EAMCET 2025 counselling registration will begin on July 7, 10 days earlier than planned. The official portal is live at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Document verification and web option entry will be held from July 7 to 18. Seat allotment results will be announced on July 22, and classes will begin on August 4.

Jagran Josh
ByJagran Josh
Jul 4, 2025, 14:36 IST
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025
Register for Result Updates

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced that the AP EAMCET 2025 counselling registration will now begin on July 7, as per the latest update from Manabadi. This is 10 days earlier than the previously announced date of July 17. The counselling is for admission into engineering, pharmacy, and other related courses.

The official AP EAMCET counselling portal 2025 at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in is now live. Students will soon be able to download the admission brochure from the website and get complete details about the counselling process.

Candidates who moved from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh between June 2, 2014 and June 1, 2024, need to submit a Local Status Certificate. Private candidates must submit a Residence Certificate showing they have lived in the state for seven years before completing their SSC (or equivalent exam).

AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling Schedule

Check the table below for the counselling schedule:

Event

Dates

Date of issue of Notification

July 4, 2025

Date of issue of the notification in the newspaper

July 5, 2025

Registration-cum-payment of processing fee

July 7 to 16, 2025

Verification of documents in help centers

July 7 to July 17, 2025

Web options entry

July 10 to 18, 2025

Change of web options

July 19, 2025

Seat allotment results

July 22, 2025

Classes commence on

August 4, 2025

 

Also Read: IISER Counselling 2025

Related Stories

Jagran Josh
Jagran Josh

Education Desk

    Your career begins here! At Jagranjosh.com, our vision is to enable the youth to make informed life decisions, and our mission is to create credible and actionable content that answers questions or solves problems for India’s share of Next Billion Users. As India’s leading education and career guidance platform, we connect the dots for students, guiding them through every step of their journey—from excelling in school exams, board exams, and entrance tests to securing competitive jobs and building essential skills for their profession. With our deep expertise in exams and education, along with accurate information, expert insights, and interactive tools, we bridge the gap between education and opportunity, empowering students to confidently achieve their goals.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News